Gad Saad Posts the Results of His Survey of Why Israel Is Bombing Gaza

Pardon the pun, but this is sad. Where did all of the anti-Israel antagonism come from? Was it a slow drip from the mainstream media, or did it come from university professors? It's especially disheartening to see high school and college-age kids carrying Palestinian flags around and terrorizing Jewish students. Who got to them? Face it — if you're out in the streets waving a Palestinian flag, it's because you think Hamas was justified in slaughtering more than a thousand Jewish civilians … women, children, the elderly, everyone. If Hamas hadn't invaded October 7, these kids would all be back in their dorms watching TikTok videos.

Gad Saad decided to take a Twitter poll asking why Israel was bombing Gaza at the moment. Was it because Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israeli civilians in a surprise attack? Or is it just because Jews are genocidal? The results are in, with more than 50 percent agreeing the Jews are just genocidal.

Final results are in! pic.twitter.com/sV9lXOdKNO — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 3, 2023

Unbelievable.



I’m in the 45%. Unbelievable it’s not much, much, much higher than that. — Reine (@ReineDeTout) November 4, 2023

To me this is a sign of the end times. This is God separating the chaff from the wheat. The goats from the sheep. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) November 3, 2023

This was no tiny poll either — more than 160,000 people voted.

How is this possible!? — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

WTF? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 3, 2023

That is incredibly awful. — Cheryl (@CherylThaxton) November 4, 2023

World gone mad. RIP — Vivid. (@StoryFanatics1) November 3, 2023

Just goes to show how much hate people have. They are showing you and everyone who they are. — Jude (@JudeStoness) November 3, 2023

Unbelievable; I wouldn't have thought this would be possible in my lifetime. Words fail me. — Julio Alejandro (@julioalexo) November 3, 2023

Just awful. Embarrassing and shameful. — Lipo Davis (@LipoDavis) November 3, 2023

These are very different results than what you would’ve seen even ten years ago. What has happened that changed the opinion of so many? — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) November 3, 2023

This just goes to show the absolute moral decay of society.



It's sad to see, but when you take a look at the amount of insanity out there, it kind of makes sense. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 3, 2023

Some people are blaming the wording of the poll, but if you thought the options were unfair, you were under no compulsion to vote.

Especially disconcerting is the fact that Option 1 was "Jews are genocidal," not "Israel is genocidal" — that takes care of the "We're not antisemites, were anti-Zionists" narrative.

