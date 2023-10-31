Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We've mostly been hearing from The Squad about the war in the Middle East, and even they have started to temper their posts and admit that antisemitism is the problem. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is no Squad member, but she's upset that Israel has cut off food, water, electricity, and medicine to Gaza — all of which Israel provided before it was invaded on October 7. Hamas rules Palestine — why is Hamas not being held accountable for not providing these things for its own citizens instead of funneling foreign humanitarian aid into tunnels and rockets?

We'll give Warren credit for mentioning the release of hostages, which The Squad always seems to overlook.

She reminds us of blue-city mayors crying about the condition of their cities.

Hamas is hoarding plenty of food and water in its terror tunnel network.

Israel has an obligation to protect itself from being wiped off the map. Any "humanitarian pause" would just be an excuse for Hamas to regroup. Israel has them on the run now and that's as it should be.

***

