Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza

We've mostly been hearing from The Squad about the war in the Middle East, and even they have started to temper their posts and admit that antisemitism is the problem. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is no Squad member, but she's upset that Israel has cut off food, water, electricity, and medicine to Gaza — all of which Israel provided before it was invaded on October 7. Hamas rules Palestine — why is Hamas not being held accountable for not providing these things for its own citizens instead of funneling foreign humanitarian aid into tunnels and rockets?

We'll give Warren credit for mentioning the release of hostages, which The Squad always seems to overlook.

Civilians in Gaza desperately need food, water, electricity, and medicine. Israel has an obligation to follow international law and protect civilian lives. I’m calling for humanitarian pauses to accelerate aid for Palestinians and unconditional hostage releases. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 30, 2023

She reminds us of blue-city mayors crying about the condition of their cities.

No "humanitarian pause" AKA as a ceasefire to help Hamas. If you want the war to end, you should call for Hamas to release all the hostages, INCLUDING THE AMERICAN HOSTAGES, and surrender. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 31, 2023

Why do Democrats never call on Hamas to distribute the stores they're hoarding for themselves? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 30, 2023

Hamas is hoarding plenty of food and water in its terror tunnel network.

LOL, Israel has no responsibility for those who want them dead, nitwit. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 31, 2023

Why was the word "Hamas" not mentioned anywhere in your post? — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 31, 2023

Cc: Hamas.

They got all that stuff. Demand they share with the civilians. Demand they release the hostages. Stop playing the moral equivalence game. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 30, 2023

This is Hamas’ problem. Want to end Gaza’s suffering? Call for Hamas’ surrender. You cannot run a world order where rape and murder and pillage go unpunished. It is an obscene ask, but you already know that. https://t.co/yUcmP8PKKq — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 31, 2023

@SenWarren: Talk to Rashida. Let her contact her homies in Hamas. Tell them to feed their own people. We know they have provisions in those tunnels. They could have built tunnels to protect their citizens but they didn't. It's not our problem. Unconditional surrender. — chandleralisa (@chandleral35838) October 31, 2023

Israel has an obligation to protect itself from being wiped off the map. Any "humanitarian pause" would just be an excuse for Hamas to regroup. Israel has them on the run now and that's as it should be.

