Publisher Is Both Anti-Zionist and Anti-Civilization

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 28, 2023
Instagram

According to its website, Black and Green Press "was founded in 2000 as a resource for the burgeoning anti-civilization milieu." We've often thought that liberalism is a mental illness, but apparently, there are people so woke as to be anti-civilization. Which would explain why they're pro-Hamas.

The invasion of Israel seems to have prompted them to post their platform to Instagram. Not only are they anti-fascist, they're anti-Zionist, anti-colonial, and anti-civilization.

The graphic gets cut off, so here's the whole thing:


They've lifted the flags from Antifa but made them green rather than red. Does this mean there are even more radical offshoots of Antifa? How do you live in the United States and enjoy its rights to free speech and think this way, or even live here?

That's not a bad idea, although white European males are the only ones who ever colonized a piece of land.

FuzzyChimp
We're sure they're anti-capitalists too, but they've managed to stay in business for 23 years publishing anti-civilization pamphlets.

***

