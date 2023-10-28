Publisher Is Both Anti-Zionist and Anti-Civilization

According to its website, Black and Green Press "was founded in 2000 as a resource for the burgeoning anti-civilization milieu." We've often thought that liberalism is a mental illness, but apparently, there are people so woke as to be anti-civilization. Which would explain why they're pro-Hamas.

The invasion of Israel seems to have prompted them to post their platform to Instagram. Not only are they anti-fascist, they're anti-Zionist, anti-colonial, and anti-civilization.

Woke is evil. pic.twitter.com/VBeu9QrJp5 — James Lindsay, best thing on TikTok (@ConceptualJames) October 28, 2023

The graphic gets cut off, so here's the whole thing:





They've lifted the flags from Antifa but made them green rather than red. Does this mean there are even more radical offshoots of Antifa? How do you live in the United States and enjoy its rights to free speech and think this way, or even live here?

“Anti civilization” should sound a couple of alarm bells.

Just saying — Vittorio — (∞/acc) (@IterIntellectus) October 28, 2023

I’m gonna need clarification if they’re anti dancing, anti drinking and anti rock and roll too cuz they sound a little strict. — clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) October 28, 2023

Nice anticivilization graphic made on an iPhone. — Flipside (@contextflexed) October 28, 2023

It's a doomsday cult — AntiTotalitarianRevoluntionarian (@Donttellm5) October 28, 2023

We must start calling the illegal aliens and 'migrants' colonists. — Khalvin (@Khalvin008) October 28, 2023

That's not a bad idea, although white European males are the only ones who ever colonized a piece of land.

What? No mention of climate change or pronouns? — Grover Dill 🏴‍☠️ (@grover_lou) October 28, 2023

I dunno. Emerging from a desert backwater and conquering vast swaths of territory on three continents and then having their inhabitants pray five times a day in a foreign language while facing a foreign city sounds pretty colonialist to me. — Jimmy Las Vegas (@ELEGANZAWATCH) October 28, 2023

So, being pro-civilization is equated with fascism now? Interesting. 🥱 — Etienne of Navarre (@navarre7483) October 28, 2023

If they’re opposed to civilisation, who is stoping them from running off into the woods to live like our ancestors? Why do they want to take us with them? — Maighread Mòr (@MaighreadMor) October 28, 2023

We're sure they're anti-capitalists too, but they've managed to stay in business for 23 years publishing anti-civilization pamphlets.

