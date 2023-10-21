State Department Tells Palestinians, 'We See You, We Grieve With You'

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held "listening sessions" for Muslim, Arab-American, and Jewish staffers who didn't care for the way the war in the Middle East was playing out and President Joe Biden's tough talk about Hamas. Biden has reminded us in a tweet that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people (it literally does) and promised $100 million in humanitarian aid, which will in no way be stolen by Hamas to fund more terrorism.

The State Department has also put out a video explicitly for Palestinians living in Gaza letting them know that America "sees them" (this editor hates that phrase so much).

Our message to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and all around the world is clear: we see you, we grieve with you, and we mourn every loss of innocent life. Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. pic.twitter.com/oIcI2PpPRd — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2023

Civilians are not to blame? Then why did Hamas slaughter more than a thousand of them in a surprise attack?

There’s no “therapy calls” in the real world. Just in the federal government — J J Younger (@JJYounger2) October 21, 2023

There was a therapy call yesteday at the State Dept. where hundreds of employees complained that the Biden administration is being too pro-Israel, in the aftermath of Hamas's mass murder, systematic rape, beheading babies, etc.



These are the people doing diplomacy for the US ⤵️ https://t.co/pbge0pb4Lo — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 21, 2023

The reviews of the video are not good. You don't even have to be a Palestinian to be outraged on their behalf:

SHAME ON YOU …. — Hafed Al Ghwell - حافظ الغويل (@HafedAlGhwell) October 21, 2023

Your government has vetoed a Gaza ceasefire. Quit your job and pray for forgiveness. — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) October 21, 2023

You are guilty of genocide, each and every one of you who does not resign has blood on your hands. — Ali Abunimah is now on bluesky (@AliAbunimah) October 21, 2023

It’s weird that you didn’t condemn the one that’s doing the genocide @Israel are you scared or something ? — Rebecca (vampire)🦇 (@RebeccaMNJ) October 21, 2023

The humanitarian Aid did NOT come for the US don’t get it twisted it’s from the Arab countries and the donations made to humanitarian organizations ! You gave those warplanes that the @IDF is using to kill children don’t try to save face and lie to the world — Rebecca (vampire)🦇 (@RebeccaMNJ) October 21, 2023

That is the point of collection money, resources when committing #GazaGenocide — Muna-Layla Hersi (@MunaLayla1) October 21, 2023

Great, there's a #GazaGenocide hashtag … get in line behind the #TransGenocide people.

You are part of this killing machine and you have direct involvement in war crimes. No ifs no buts. — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 21, 2023

You support genocide. Disgusting! — Larckening (@LarckeningXuruo) October 21, 2023

This guy gets it:

Recall that Samantha Power, cited in the Stare Department video, was a fanatical supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood’s color revolutions to overthrow our Arab allies.



Hamas is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.



US aid will continue to fund Hamas. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) October 21, 2023

***

