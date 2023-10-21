State Department Tells Palestinians, 'We See You, We Grieve With You'

Muslim Cleric Lecture on Evils of Occupation... From Occupied Church in Occupied Land
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held "listening sessions" for Muslim, Arab-American, and Jewish staffers who didn't care for the way the war in the Middle East was playing out and President Joe Biden's tough talk about Hamas. Biden has reminded us in a tweet that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people (it literally does) and promised $100 million in humanitarian aid, which will in no way be stolen by Hamas to fund more terrorism.

The State Department has also put out a video explicitly for Palestinians living in Gaza letting them know that America "sees them" (this editor hates that phrase so much).

Civilians are not to blame? Then why did Hamas slaughter more than a thousand of them in a surprise attack?

The reviews of the video are not good. You don't even have to be a Palestinian to be outraged on their behalf:

Great, there's a #GazaGenocide hashtag … get in line behind the #TransGenocide people.

This guy gets it:

***

