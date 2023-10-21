Pocahamas: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says that Islamophobia Has No Place in America

Two things: We actually believe Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she says, "We will not be silent" — she persisted, after all. Second, we're not sure what triggered this tweet on a Saturday afternoon.

This reminds us of the attempt to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic statements. The final resolution denounced hate speech of all kinds, including Islamophobia. Omar even voted for it.

So here's Warren going on about the civil rights of Muslim Americans.

The United States Constitution is clear: Muslim civil rights are American civil rights. There is no exception.



Hate has no place in America. Islamophobia has no place in America. We will not be silent. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 21, 2023

This is a really weird tweet even for the virtue signal intersectionality point you were trying to make. The comms intern that wrote it should be fired. — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) October 21, 2023

Supporting terrorism has no place in America, @SenWarren. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 21, 2023

What about antisemitism? Because it seems you are for it. — Pretty (not) Lieb (@prettylieb) October 21, 2023

What about antisemitism? She doesn't mention it.

I’m looking for a similar tweet from Liz on anti-semitism and it seems to be missing https://t.co/xLGHpZcouQ — 🇺🇦 Tom We-Need-A-New-Constitution Burke 🇺🇦 (@TheTomBurkeShow) October 21, 2023

No such comment about antisemitism and exactly 1 tweet about Hamas assault on 🇮🇱 while many about protecting Gazans. It's clear who she *doesn't* care about. https://t.co/ZdIvdxUubE — Dr. Rita Haley (@rmhaley8) October 21, 2023

Shut up Pocahontas — Jason Beebe For Oregon (@BeebeForOregon) October 21, 2023

True. Now do “shall not be infringed.” — Red Stator (@thenovanglus) October 21, 2023

About what is it that she won't be silent? We've heard of one deadly hate crime against a Palestinian American child, but that was days ago … you'd think she'd have tweeted this then.

It's telling that Warren's not taking the "all lives matter" approach as everyone else has.

