Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By...
Daily Mail Notes Curious Timing of Biden's All Cash $2.75 Million Beach House...
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands...
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Poli...
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants...
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar...
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian...
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
AP Analysis Shows That AP's Original 'Reporting' About Gaza Hospital Explosion Was Inaccur...
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Wat...
Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'
Biden Brag About What the Inflation Reduction Act is Doing Backfires Big Time
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail...

Pocahamas: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says that Islamophobia Has No Place in America

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two things: We actually believe Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she says, "We will not be silent" — she persisted, after all. Second, we're not sure what triggered this tweet on a Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

This reminds us of the attempt to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic statements. The final resolution denounced hate speech of all kinds, including Islamophobia. Omar even voted for it.

So here's Warren going on about the civil rights of Muslim Americans.

What about antisemitism? She doesn't mention it.

Recommended

Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession
justmindy
Advertisement

About what is it that she won't be silent? We've heard of one deadly hate crime against a Palestinian American child, but that was days ago … you'd think she'd have tweeted this then.

It's telling that Warren's not taking the "all lives matter" approach as everyone else has.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN HAMAS ISLAMOPHOBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession
justmindy
Daily Mail Notes Curious Timing of Biden's All Cash $2.75 Million Beach House Purchase
Doug P.
Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back
FuzzyChimp
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release
justmindy
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies
justmindy
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession justmindy
Advertisement