NYT Re-Hires Freelancer Who Had Some Problematic Pro-Hitler Tweets

Back in 2018, the New York Times announced that it had hired Sarah Jeong, who had a long history of racist tweets against whites. She had a problem with "dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants." "You'll all go extinct soon," she also tweeted in response to the white birth rate lowering.

Jeong managed to stay on for a year, grinding away in an office dominated by white people.

We're hearing from Luke Tress of The New York Jewish Week about a freelancer the New York Times has re-hired to cover the war between Israel and Hamas. It turns out this freelancer had "problematic" tweets on X.

New York Times comment on rehiring freelancer to cover Israel-Hamas war after finding out he made pro-Hitler statements — “We reviewed problematic social media posts by Mr. Hijjy when they first came to light in 2022 and took a variety of actions to ensure he understood — Luke Tress (@luketress) October 20, 2023

our concerns and could adhere to our standards if he wished to do freelance work for us in the future. Mr. Hijjy followed those steps and has maintained high journalistic standards. He has delivered important and impartial work at great personal risk in Gaza during this conflict” — Luke Tress (@luketress) October 20, 2023

There weren't any competent reporters who didn't have a history of Nazi tweets?

There was more repercussions at the NYT when an editor let a US Senator write an editorial than when they hired a Hitler loving freelancer — Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) October 21, 2023

"This op-ed makes me unsafe," a bunch of Times employees wrote on the company's Slack channel.

They fired folks for running a Tom Cotton Op/Ed but a Hitler supporter is good for the @nytimes . Got it. — GH24 (@geoffreyhawkins) October 21, 2023

So presumably @SenTomCotton will now be able to have op-eds published in @nytimes again too? — The Waco Yid (@WacoYid) October 21, 2023

It's like Sarah Jeong all over again, only worse. — Rule 09 (@Rule093) October 21, 2023

next NYT will hire Shaun King... and put him in charge of hostage release stories.... — elenor candy (@elenor_candy) October 21, 2023

The New York Daily News got duped into hiring King full-time as its "justice reporter" all while he was spreading misinformation all over social media.

"He pinky swore he wouldn't embarrass us by continuing to post blatantly biased/antisemitic material. Good enought for NYT." — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) October 20, 2023

Everyone is a Nazi except the NY Times writer who literally loves Hitler. — val venice (@VeniceVal91976) October 21, 2023

These people actively try to ruin random Americans’ lives over meaningless garbage every other day, then hire legit Nazis and are like “whoopsie daisy!” — DankHobo (@dank_hobo) October 21, 2023

Is Taylor Lorenz going to write a piece about this since she does cover the internet and social media?

Gina Carano was fired by Disney over a tweet evoking the Holocaust, and don't forget the freakout over a Moms for Liberty chapter including a quote from Hitler in its newsletter.

