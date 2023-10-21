State Department Tells Palestinians, 'We See You, We Grieve With You'
NYT Re-Hires Freelancer Who Had Some Problematic Pro-Hitler Tweets

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Back in 2018, the New York Times announced that it had hired Sarah Jeong, who had a long history of racist tweets against whites. She had a problem with "dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants." "You'll all go extinct soon," she also tweeted in response to the white birth rate lowering.

Jeong managed to stay on for a year, grinding away in an office dominated by white people.

We're hearing from Luke Tress of The New York Jewish Week about a freelancer the New York Times has re-hired to cover the war between Israel and Hamas. It turns out this freelancer had "problematic" tweets on X.

There weren't any competent reporters who didn't have a history of Nazi tweets?

"This op-ed makes me unsafe," a bunch of Times employees wrote on the company's Slack channel.

The New York Daily News got duped into hiring King full-time as its "justice reporter" all while he was spreading misinformation all over social media.

Is Taylor Lorenz going to write a piece about this since she does cover the internet and social media?

Gina Carano was fired by Disney over a tweet evoking the Holocaust, and don't forget the freakout over a Moms for Liberty chapter including a quote from Hitler in its newsletter.

***

