Axios Again Explains the Myth of an Open Border Between the US and Mexico

OK, you've got us. The U.S./Mexico border isn't literally "open." It seems like it, what with record numbers of illegal immigrants making their way through the designated ports of entry or trying to crawl through razor-wire. We've processed millions of "asylum-seekers," each of whom is being shipped around the country awaiting a court date five years off. We'll just say there's a crisis of the Biden administration's doing.

Axios explains where the "open border" myth comes from:

By using the term "open border," conservatives are suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle. But the reality is the southern border is more fortified than it's ever been.



Axios Explains: The myth of a U.S.-Mexico "open border"

https://t.co/bP8NhlJFsl — Axios (@axios) October 20, 2023

By using the term open border, conservatives are suggesting that the administration close the damn border. And it's not just conservatives anymore … sanctuary city Mayor Eric Adams is pleading with the Biden administration to do something before New York City as we know it is "destroyed."

They doubled down & posted it again.

Again, the only quote in it is from Cato Institute, zero comment or input from CBP/Border Patrol, they fail to mention large majority of “apprehensions” = releases, no acknowledgement that gotaways even exist, & no mention of blue states &… https://t.co/SQ82mOEpuU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2023

They doubled down & posted it again.

Again, the only quote in it is from Cato Institute, zero comment or input from CBP/Border Patrol, they fail to mention large majority of “apprehensions” = releases, no acknowledgement that gotaways even exist, & no mention of blue states & cities also sounding the alarm about the border crisis. @RussContreras come on down to Eagle Pass & I’ll be happy to disprove the premise of your reporting in under 5 minutes.

A sample of what @RussContreras might see if he actually decided to put some boots on the ground for this piece. https://t.co/DjnUGXsNvI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2023

According to Russell Contreras, author of Axios Latino:

The United States hasn't had an open border since the early 1920s, when it was relatively easy for migrants to cross from Mexico or simply buy a boat ticket from Europe. Before World War I, there were no American consulates to apply for a visa, and Mexican migrants and Mexican Americans went back and forth between both countries with ease. Yes, but: The rise of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s resulted in the passage of several immigration restrictions amid growing anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish sentiment.

So it's Democrats to blame all the way.

Axios is an opinion promoter, not a legitimate source of unbiased information. — So. AZ Cattlemen (@sacpaaz) October 21, 2023

Checks The Source of the Article.



Oh. Well, its Axios, that's what they do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) October 21, 2023

They should lose their yellow media check mark. — Mimi (@fuller_rob2011) October 20, 2023

"Myth" of an open border?



Gaslighting 101.



Nice work, @axios — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) October 20, 2023

As with "woke," arguing over definition while the entire country sees the quite obvious problems. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 20, 2023

If it’s not open, why would they object to my bill, HB 4, creating an offense of illegal entry and providing that those apprehended could be taken to a port of entry and ordered to return to the country from which they came? HB 4 should be passed by the Texas House on Wednesday. — David Spiller (@DavidSpillerTX) October 21, 2023

If it's not open, why does it appear that President Joe Biden is doing absolutely nothing to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the country? Every time Texas puts up a barrier to entry, the Biden Justice Department sues to have it taken down.

If @RussContreras had ANY credibility or integrity, he'd respond.



But he won't. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) October 20, 2023

By saying the border is open, it's like conservatives are suggesting that millions of illegal immigrants have been let in since Biden took office.

***

