Rep. Cori Bush Thanks Her Colleagues for Pushing for a #CeasefireNOW

Whether you know them as the Hamas Caucus or the Jihad Squad, the members have been very active today, what with the insurrection going on in the Capitol and Rashida Tlaib telling the crowd that Israel bombed a hospital, well after that was disproved.
Rep. Cori Bush decided to call out by name her colleagues who are joining her in demanding a #CeasefireNOW.
Rep. Tlaib— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 18, 2023
Rep. Carson
Rep. Summer Lee
Rep. Ramirez
Rep. Bowman
Rep. Watson Coleman
Rep. Jesús Garcia
Rep. Jonathan Jackson
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Omar
Rep. Pressley
Rep. Velázquez
Thank you for joining me in the push for a #CeasefireNOW.
Cori Bush, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayana Pressley … the whole Squad is here. Demanding a ceasefire just as the IDF is getting ready to enter a ground war in Gaza. There's never a condemnation of the Hamas invasion. There's never talk of hostages or Hamas simply surrendering.
Don't worry Hamas, Team Jihad is coming to the rescue!— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 18, 2023
I've yet to hear about the status of the American hostages.— Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 18, 2023
Ceasefire because Israel is winning.— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) October 18, 2023
Why haven't you all called for Hamas to surrender? Perhaps you support terrorist organizations?— segmentum (@segmentum1) October 18, 2023
Recommended
You're a disgrace.— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) October 18, 2023
Israel agrees to a ceasefire, Hamas attacks again. Why can’t you guys get this.— David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) October 18, 2023
Why haven't you called for any hostages - which includes American citizens - to be released?— Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 18, 2023
I think you should all get on a plane and meet with Hamas and let us know how that works out for you— Rxmeister55 (@rxmeister55) October 18, 2023
Tlaib probably has them on speed dial.
