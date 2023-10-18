Rep. Cori Bush Thanks Her Colleagues for Pushing for a #CeasefireNOW

Here's a Satisfying Takedown of a Pro-Hamas Insurrectionist
Brett T.  |  8:40 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Whether you know them as the Hamas Caucus or the Jihad Squad, the members have been very active today, what with the insurrection going on in the Capitol and Rashida Tlaib telling the crowd that Israel bombed a hospital, well after that was disproved.

Rep. Cori Bush decided to call out by name her colleagues who are joining her in demanding a #CeasefireNOW.

Cori Bush, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayana Pressley … the whole Squad is here. Demanding a ceasefire just as the IDF is getting ready to enter a ground war in Gaza. There's never a condemnation of the Hamas invasion. There's never talk of hostages or Hamas simply surrendering.

Tlaib probably has them on speed dial.

***

