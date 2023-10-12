LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded by Hamas

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 12, 2023
Various

We've been following Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Adam Elmahrek for a couple of days now as he's devoted his life to arguing that the idea that Hamas beheaded children is just Israeli propaganda being amplified in the "fog of war." Journalists on the ground in Israel have confirmed it. The Jerusalem Post on Thursday confirmed it. President Biden said on Wednesday that he'd seen pictures. Biden "claimed" to have seen pictures. 

You've already read the horrifying reports out of Israel. Sure, Hamas terrorists might have tied up Israelis and burned them alive, but they'd never behead a child, just shoot it or burn it.

Maybe we should be congratulating Elmahrek for his journalistic principles. Unless he sees videos of babies being beheaded, he'll keep reporting that there's no proof.

Sure, Hamas terrorists killed more than a thousand Jews, but they wouldn't sink that low. It's like he's the public defender for Hamas.

This dude is obviously lying to make Hamas look bad:

***

Tags: CHILDREN HAMAS LOS ANGELES TIMES

