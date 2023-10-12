LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded by Hamas

We've been following Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Adam Elmahrek for a couple of days now as he's devoted his life to arguing that the idea that Hamas beheaded children is just Israeli propaganda being amplified in the "fog of war." Journalists on the ground in Israel have confirmed it. The Jerusalem Post on Thursday confirmed it. President Biden said on Wednesday that he'd seen pictures. Biden "claimed" to have seen pictures.

President Biden just claimed to have seen photos of terrorists beheading children.



Again, this is an extraordinary thing to claim. I'm not saying it's false, but reporters need to press him for actual verification that it is true. Anything short of that is amplifying propaganda — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) October 11, 2023

You’re not saying it’s false, except for every previous tweet you’ve posted where you suggest it’s false and lecture the rest of the media as to how you feel it should be reported on to suit your preferred narrative. Now it appears you want images released of headless babies? — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2023

That's precisely what he and his fellow members on #TeamBabyBeheadingRapists want. The apologists will say they're doctored and the terrorists will use them as trophies. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) October 12, 2023

You've already read the horrifying reports out of Israel. Sure, Hamas terrorists might have tied up Israelis and burned them alive, but they'd never behead a child, just shoot it or burn it.

This good enough for you? https://t.co/1eF9z14lBK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2023

These are awful and stomach churning. But they are not photos of “Hamas beheading children.” — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) October 12, 2023

Let me guess, that kid burned himself sticking his finger in a light socket. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 12, 2023

Holy shit dude. — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 12, 2023

Maybe we should be congratulating Elmahrek for his journalistic principles. Unless he sees videos of babies being beheaded, he'll keep reporting that there's no proof.

What’s worse Adam, beheading babies or burning babies? Because clearly you’re making a distinction and are putting a lot of time into this. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 12, 2023

Something is really wrong with you. @latimes you should be ashamed. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 12, 2023

Just move straight into "they had it coming anyway" like you want to. — Donna Gratehouse Domestic Infant Supply 1968 model (@DonnaDiva) October 12, 2023

Like, what's your endgame or the point now? — I'm a Bad Mitch (@BlowDriver) October 12, 2023

Keep tweeting through it, I guess 🤦‍♀️ — Ballyhoo and Bedbugs (@katem02134) October 12, 2023

It’s unbelievable you’re still going — Daniel (@DailyLibber) October 12, 2023

"I must fight to lessen the blow of what Hamas did, by arguing that the babies weren't beheaded, but instead merely murdered in a more humane way."



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



Delete your account.



Why is this man on your payroll, @latimes ? — Chris Nethery (@ChrisANethery) October 12, 2023

He'll need to see the head separated from the body. Probably a video. In 4k.



And, OK, fine, it's a headless baby. But that's not the same as "Hamas beheading children."



His skepticism is a shtick. He's a troll. — loom 🕯 (@jrloom) October 12, 2023

You just want to see dead beheaded jewish babies don't you? Do you have a fetish? Do you jack off to the pictures? — Honkey (@anomaly752) October 12, 2023

You seem pretty invested in "Hamas murdered, but may not have beheaded babies" and in "Hamas murdered, but may not have raped young women." Why? — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) October 12, 2023

Sure, Hamas terrorists killed more than a thousand Jews, but they wouldn't sink that low. It's like he's the public defender for Hamas.

This dude is obviously lying to make Hamas look bad:

Stop what you’re doing. Take two minutes to watch this video and read the translations. Read every word. pic.twitter.com/9vVWhemc02 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 12, 2023

***