Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'

Maybe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan knows more than we do. According to him, the United States is sending an aircraft carrier to Israel. Why? To "carry out very serious massacres"? Hopefully. America hasn't become directly involved in the conflict yet, with President Biden pledging to have Israel's back for whatever they need.

Advertisement

NOW - Erdogan accused the United States of planning to "carry out massacres in Gaza" by sending its aircraft carrier to Israel.pic.twitter.com/PphNA4yY7B — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 10, 2023

That escalated quickly — Stanimir Uzunov (@stan1m1r) October 10, 2023

Hamas sponsor to the end https://t.co/D5BOicMYJU — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) October 10, 2023

Erdogan's blatant lies about the US are a desperate move to push his own agenda. It's clear he's trying to stoke the flames instead of promoting peace. Such reckless rhetoric has no place in international discourse. — Swan (@BigPoppaSwan) October 10, 2023

More likely to protect their investment in Iran. — WireNews (@wirenews) October 10, 2023

An Islamic state in NATO is simply ridiculous. — Eon Infinite (@EonInfinite) October 10, 2023

Oh. A NATO member.



Turkey should be kicked out. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) October 10, 2023

It is coming to offer support for Israel's impending attack on Iran. — Loupey Gardener (@LoupeyGardener) October 10, 2023

Tell me you support beheading babies without telling me — MattyV (@mattyv29) October 10, 2023

Gaslight statement against the US.



The massacres lay at the feet of Hamas. Period. — Ms. G  (@G__Tweets__) October 10, 2023

This is our ally — Joel Bosh "Wiz" 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@IOCDev) October 10, 2023

Yeah, technically.

***