Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 10, 2023
Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

Maybe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan knows more than we do. According to him, the United States is sending an aircraft carrier to Israel. Why? To "carry out very serious massacres"? Hopefully. America hasn't become directly involved in the conflict yet, with President Biden pledging to have Israel's back for whatever they need.

Yeah, technically.

***

