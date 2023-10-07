Report: Taliban asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas terrorists

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that the Taliban in Afghanistan has asked Iran if they can cut through on their way to Israel in order to help out with the terrorist attacks on Israel.

The Taliban has reportedly asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas continue it’s terror against the Jewish state. https://t.co/i0vWGEk8fP — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 7, 2023

Heck of a job, General Milley! — Laurence Jarvik (@lajarvik) October 7, 2023

The man's a patriot who saved us from Donald Trump.

That’s not going to go well for them. — ButternutGoblin (@BNGoblin61) October 7, 2023

I hope they go so Israel can finish them off too — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) October 7, 2023

Good get them all in 1 spot. — ThatGuy (@Wizguy7710) October 7, 2023

The Taliban should understand this is not a guerilla warfare in the valleys of Kandahar — Vincent Litabalia🇰🇪 (@litabal1) October 7, 2023

With The American weapons Biden left behind. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) October 7, 2023

And they’re well armed, Thanks to the Biden regime and Gen Milley. — ❤️‍🔥RNcat❤️‍🔥 (@RNcat50) October 7, 2023

We left them those weapons — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 7, 2023

Thanks to Joe Biden leaving our equipment behind they have the means and money to be able to fight Israel. — Just Someone Important (@P_dknight) October 7, 2023

How’s that vote for Biden feeling now? Be honest. Hate Trump all you want but he would never have allowed this attack to happen. Same with Ukraine. And Afghanistan would have gone down differently too.



Mean tweets can save lives. — Thomas Matthew (@latayprime) October 7, 2023

We remember when mental health professionals banded together to call for President Trump to be institutionalized over a tweet warning North Korea there'd be consequences if they fooled around with their missile program.

