Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza
PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and...
Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one...
Perhaps it's time to officially change the name of 'The Squad' to the...
BBC News goes with an 'Israelis Pounce' angle with its headline
Kurt Schlichter offers immediate steps Biden should implement in support of Israel
Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas...
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the...
Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'

Report: Taliban asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas terrorists

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that the Taliban in Afghanistan has asked Iran if they can cut through on their way to Israel in order to help out with the terrorist attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

The man's a patriot who saved us from Donald Trump.

Recommended

Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza
Brett T.
Advertisement

We remember when mental health professionals banded together to call for President Trump to be institutionalized over a tweet warning North Korea there'd be consequences if they fooled around with their missile program.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL TALIBAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza
Brett T.
Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
Brett T.
PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re Hamas
RickRobinson
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it
ArtistAngie
That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him
Coucy
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza Brett T.
Advertisement