Here's a TikTok video of black women holding guns and it's pretty based

The thing about spending any time on X is you hear the same hot take given over and over by people who really think they've got something. One of our least favorites is that "if you gave guns to black people, then you'd see how fast the Republicans would vote in favor of gun control." (Never mind the assumption that the government would have to hand them out as if blacks can't buy guns of their own free will. Lump us in with the "all gun control is racist" crowd.

Here's a pretty based video of black women who are not resigned to being victims. Good trigger discipline on display too.

Conservatives does this video of Black women with guns offend you? pic.twitter.com/wYl4f3L7be — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 2, 2023

Gun rights are women's rights — damn straight.

The creator is @ninadelaflores check this Queen out. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 2, 2023

Don't they know that women are more likely to shoot themselves than an intruder?

Strong, powerful, trained and tough as nails. I’d be proud to stand with them! — Diane Marie Mazzoni (@MamaMazzoni) October 2, 2023

I just want to know when we're going to the range — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) October 2, 2023

I think it's awesome, especially their trigger finger placement. Gorgeous. — TJ (@RestoreHonor) October 2, 2023

Hell no, this is awesome!



We need more well-armed citizens ready to defend themselves from what is coming. — Ryan Davis (@gunclubprez) October 2, 2023

I love these women. — wmdarkmoor (@Willyeye27) October 2, 2023

I have watched this twice and both times it has given me goosebumps. Strong confident women with the ability to protect themselves is awe inspiring and I support each one with a full heart and back up if needed. — thx4beeingu 🦅 (@thx4beeingyou) October 2, 2023

The only thing that bothers me is that they don't have two each. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) October 2, 2023

Anyone who takes personal responsibility for their saftey I applaud them — Paul Huron (@PaulHuron1) October 2, 2023

I definitely feel safe around those women. — Skyking58 (@Skyking581) October 2, 2023

I wish I looked that good in purple, but I do look good with my gun lol — Amanda Prays (@TitusWomenPray) October 2, 2023

Yes, absolutely! There should be THOUSANDS MORE!!!! — Kevin MacFarland (@kevinmacsr) October 2, 2023

Did she say TikTok deleted it?

TikTok really banned our video when it was literally educational content.



Whatever tho 🤦🏽‍♀️



You can’t silence us. https://t.co/MEGS6xTZRu pic.twitter.com/9NzOg7Yl6U — Drekkia Writes (@DrekkiaWrites) October 2, 2023





October is DV awareness month. I have lost 2 cousins under the age of 21 from DV. I’ve fought my way out of a DV relationship & Watch someone very close to me heal from it as well. Continue to stand up ladies. We are not your victims. 💜 https://t.co/XfaOYD5twD — goodgooglymoogly (@BigKris2x) October 2, 2023





That's our main concern with the video … there should be a lot more women in it.

I love all the positive attention our photoshoot is getting from people of all races and genders 💜💜 my heart is full. — nina. (@ninadelaflores) October 2, 2023





***