Here's a TikTok video of black women holding guns and it's pretty based

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitter

The thing about spending any time on X is you hear the same hot take given over and over by people who really think they've got something. One of our least favorites is that "if you gave guns to black people, then you'd see how fast the Republicans would vote in favor of gun control." (Never mind the assumption that the government would have to hand them out as if blacks can't buy guns of their own free will. Lump us in with the "all gun control is racist" crowd.

Here's a pretty based video of black women who are not resigned to being victims. Good trigger discipline on display too.

Gun rights are women's rights — damn straight.

Don't they know that women are more likely to shoot themselves than an intruder?

Did she say TikTok deleted it?



That's our main concern with the video … there should be a lot more women in it.

***

