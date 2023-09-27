GOP debate vs. Trump rally … who's watching?

There's a GOP debate going on right now and at the moment, everyone is talking over each other. Ron DeSantis, who's the leading candidate, isn't getting any questions. There are three moderators asking questions. It's kind of a mess.

Advertisement

This debate is a mess thus far. No reason for Burgum to even be there filibustering. Each question takes longer than the answers. Moderators have zero control. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2023

It’s pathetic.



Fox should not host the next debate. — Sam Fawaz (@SamTFawaz) September 28, 2023

It’s a disaster. — PatGPT (@Sl1ghtOfHand) September 28, 2023

Why do they have a million questions? Bergum had a point, you asked a question to one person! Fox has botched two debates now it’s embarrassing — Jimmy Wynne (@JimmyWynne5) September 28, 2023

Not to mention the lingering feeling that it doesn’t matter at all… — Chris Christie 2024 (@election2024et) September 28, 2023

Yeah, both DeSantis and Chris Christie slammed Donald Trump for not being there, but it's hard to blame him.

TRUMP CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN'S WEAK CROWDS: "I mean he came here yesterday. What did he have? Nine people right? We have nine THOUSAND people outside." pic.twitter.com/EcytKLxYxR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

The 2nd GOP debate is tonight. Will you be watching. pic.twitter.com/Dl1J7fxivM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 27, 2023

Nope , watching Trump on Newsmax ! 🤠🤠🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸 — JRA (@DawgJra) September 27, 2023

I have a root canal scheduled — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) September 27, 2023

Why should I? — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) September 27, 2023

YAWN 🥱 — 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) September 27, 2023

No one will. Great job Ronna. — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) September 27, 2023

Hard pass.



I'll be busy looking out and seeing if the ocean dries up tonight. — King Of Convictions (@kingconvictions) September 27, 2023

No thanks, we'll just let you post the highlights later in short clips for us. — Dwain Batey ️🎣 (@DwainBateyKayak) September 27, 2023

Nope. I'll be too busy not doing anything. — MrHappyUSA (@MrHappyUSA) September 27, 2023

I'd rather watch paint dry on a rainy day in the dark.

HARD PASS — Nuclear Maga Lisa (@Kikisushi7Lisa) September 27, 2023

No one wants to hear these D-List candidates.



Give me Ron, Haley, and maybe Vivek.



Rest of y’all, go home. #GOPDebate — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) September 28, 2023





We were kind of hoping that someone would break out of the pack tonight, but it's not happening. Christie just took another hit at Trump for missing the debate, giving him the new nickname "Donald Duck."

#RepublicanDebate @FoxNews @GovChristie



"Donald Trump should be here...but he’s not...



You’re ducking these things; you keep doing and no one’s going to call you Donald Trump anymore.



We’re going to call you Donald Duck." pic.twitter.com/MY3QZ5QKfy — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 28, 2023





Christie just called Trump "Donald Duck." That's how stupid this debate is. — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) September 28, 2023

Advertisement

Christie having a solid moment but ending it with his "Donald Duck" line. pic.twitter.com/sf4wNKQgqn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 28, 2023





Too many people on stage. Too many people asking questions. What a cluster. #GOPDebate — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 28, 2023

This is a masterclass on how not to run a national debate. — Larry Bechdel (@lbechdel) September 28, 2023

I turned off the debate. If I wanted to go to a Tim Scott rally, I would. Vivek is a clown. In no other party’s debate, would the leading candidate never be addressed in the first 25 minutes. It’s a clown show. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 28, 2023





It's not inspiring. We'll see who gets a bounce in the polls tomorrow, if anyone.

***