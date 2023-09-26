Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at the State Department

We learned something new today: Not only do former presidents have professional portraits painted … apparently, secretaries of state do too. Proving again that she's like herpes, Hillary Clinton popped up again Tuesday as her official portrait was unveiled at the State Department but the current loser filling the position, Antony Blinken.

Advertisement

It's no question that she sucked as secretary of state … an ambassador was gruesomely murdered under her watch and then she blamed it on a YouTube video. But she still has the testicles to show up for the ceremony. It looks as though they painted her as she looked back then and not how she looks now.

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveils Hillary Clinton's portrait at the State Department pic.twitter.com/8FmaoAYf9q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

In this case, we wouldn't care if climate activists splashed red paint on it.

Oh Lord. Can the Clintons just go away! — Banditcal ❤️🇺🇸 (@banditcal2015) September 26, 2023

🤢🤢🤮🤮 — SWEET TEEs (@SWEETTEEs7) September 26, 2023

A lot of vomiting emojis in the replies.

Puke — Laura (@Laura13285576) September 26, 2023

I cant believe this — FLoBossX (@ma22749) September 26, 2023

They can hang it in the all-gender restroom or something.

She’s despicable — RL (@Walt31955) September 26, 2023

Ambassador Chris Stevens was unable to attend. — TM (@Wardminny10) September 26, 2023

The Memers should change that to have the Benghazi men pointing at her. You know, the ones she murdered. — lolwut? (@OhStopItLoL) September 26, 2023

We're certain they're already on it.

🤮🤢Bring in the climate gang to throw soup, paint at it and glue their filthy hands to it — ♛ Lizabet (@Sprint_4G) September 26, 2023

It’s missing the logo for Clinton Global Initiative — Life_is_good_1776 (@is_1776) September 26, 2023

Holy shit! They just don't stop do they?! — Laura (@Arletta0301) September 26, 2023

We told you the memers were already at it:

Advertisement





Clinton shared it online for those unfortunate enough not to see it in person.

Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State.



We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/YcPymY77aq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 26, 2023





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



