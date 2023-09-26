Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in...
Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at the State Department

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We learned something new today: Not only do former presidents have professional portraits painted … apparently, secretaries of state do too. Proving again that she's like herpes, Hillary Clinton popped up again Tuesday as her official portrait was unveiled at the State Department but the current loser filling the position, Antony Blinken.

It's no question that she sucked as secretary of state … an ambassador was gruesomely murdered under her watch and then she blamed it on a YouTube video. But she still has the testicles to show up for the ceremony. It looks as though they painted her as she looked back then and not how she looks now.

In this case, we wouldn't care if climate activists splashed red paint on it.

A lot of vomiting emojis in the replies.

They can hang it in the all-gender restroom or something.

We're certain they're already on it.

We told you the memers were already at it:

Clinton shared it online for those unfortunate enough not to see it in person.


***

