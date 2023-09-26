Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'

'Liberals these days are easier to impress than a toddler,': Chris Hayes drools...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 26, 2023
Creative Commons

This editor has been saying this to death, but here it is one more time. As soon as conservative moms and dads started fighting back against critical race theory and queer theory in schools, what was called "parental rights" was turned by the Left into a slur, much like white supremacist or far-right extremist. In fact, the SPLC called parental rights group Moms for Liberty an extremist group with white supremacist roots, apparently for wanting books with sexually explicit illustrations kept out of middle school libraries. Now parents want to be able to read the class curriculum and have a say in what is taught.

Children's book author Alex Gino gets really angry when you mention parental rights.

Ian Miles Cheong writes for Rebel News:

Gino, who identifies as non-binary, wrote a 2015 novel titled, "Melissa" that tells the story of a fourth-grader named George, who identifies as a girl named Melissa. The book has faced bans in seven school districts across four states.

In the interview, Gino's expressed a strong opposition to parental rights, “Parental rights really anger me, because what about human rights? People who are under 18 are human.” 

Invigorated by the political challenges, Gino revealed plans to write more books focusing on queer and trans children. “If my book is going to get challenged, that to me is a sign that there are more stories that I need to write,” Gino stated.

“And so I’m writing now about queer and trans kids who don’t just exist, but who know each other and who have community and who get to thrive,” Gino said. “If they’re going to say, ‘Don’t do it,’ then I better not tell myself not to do it. I better do it more.”

Parents are also humans who are responsible for the humans they create until adulthood. So yeah, stay mad.

We can't wait for Gavin Newsom to go all-in on transgender children's rights in his debate with Ron DeSantis.

Don't make them angry! Just hand your kids off to public schools where their teacher can read them Gino's book. Teachers know best and are a safe space from bigoted parents.

***

AUTHORITARIAN PARENTS RIGHTS NONBINARY

