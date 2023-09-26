Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'

This editor has been saying this to death, but here it is one more time. As soon as conservative moms and dads started fighting back against critical race theory and queer theory in schools, what was called "parental rights" was turned by the Left into a slur, much like white supremacist or far-right extremist. In fact, the SPLC called parental rights group Moms for Liberty an extremist group with white supremacist roots, apparently for wanting books with sexually explicit illustrations kept out of middle school libraries. Now parents want to be able to read the class curriculum and have a say in what is taught.

Advertisement

Children's book author Alex Gino gets really angry when you mention parental rights.

Can someone tell me why this lawn gnome looking ass bitch thinks anyone cares what it has to say? pic.twitter.com/lsl33Fquu4 — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) September 26, 2023

Ian Miles Cheong writes for Rebel News:

Gino, who identifies as non-binary, wrote a 2015 novel titled, "Melissa" that tells the story of a fourth-grader named George, who identifies as a girl named Melissa. The book has faced bans in seven school districts across four states. In the interview, Gino's expressed a strong opposition to parental rights, “Parental rights really anger me, because what about human rights? People who are under 18 are human.” … Invigorated by the political challenges, Gino revealed plans to write more books focusing on queer and trans children. “If my book is going to get challenged, that to me is a sign that there are more stories that I need to write,” Gino stated. “And so I’m writing now about queer and trans kids who don’t just exist, but who know each other and who have community and who get to thrive,” Gino said. “If they’re going to say, ‘Don’t do it,’ then I better not tell myself not to do it. I better do it more.”

Parents are also humans who are responsible for the humans they create until adulthood. So yeah, stay mad.

Wants attention, but can’t get positive attention — Just David (@TheManitobanWpg) September 26, 2023

They anger her because parental rights thwart her nefarious agenda. — Bonfire Brotherhood (@BonfireWisdom) September 26, 2023

200,000 years and male pattern baldness remains undefeated. — Superstraight™ Mr. E ⬛🟧 (@E_jeck) September 26, 2023

It’s always people without children that think they’re the saviours of children. — LGB Republic (@Lgb_Republic) September 26, 2023

The hair is ALWAYS blue.

ALWAYS. — 🍍Annanna🍍 (@AnnannaFrank) September 26, 2023

Of course it's upset about parental rights, because it will never have any. — Michael Ross (@mikeross1984) September 26, 2023

Translation: ungrateful mentally ill person attacks his parents. — Mike Satoshi (@Mikey_Satoshi) September 26, 2023

It hates parents because it is an androphobic misandrist who hates it's mother and father. — DJ Doggie Doo™ 🐶🍷 (@Djsifu07S) September 26, 2023

Those electing not to have kids telling those that elected to have kids how to raise said kids are an invitation for a fight those self proclaimed gentle souls aren’t going to make it through. Not a threat, just a security assessment based on running 911 calls for a long time. — Jesse Ellerbee (@an_arizonan) September 26, 2023

Warning: Any state who attempts to interfere with a parents right to parent their child in regards to gender identity is placing the entire trans community on a collision course with disaster. This is a battle that the trans community will lose. — BUDDGAF (@BUDDGAF) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

We can't wait for Gavin Newsom to go all-in on transgender children's rights in his debate with Ron DeSantis.

Why do I like the idea that parental rights anger it? — Mike (@mcz340) September 26, 2023

Don't make them angry! Just hand your kids off to public schools where their teacher can read them Gino's book. Teachers know best and are a safe space from bigoted parents.

***