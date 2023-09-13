Expert Tom Nichols says most Americans are wrong about inflation headed in the wrong direction

Just a week ago, expert Tom Nichols shook his head at a Wall Street Journal poll showing 74 percent of Americans thought inflation was heading in the wrong direction. How could so many Americans be so wrong?
WSJ poll: 74 percent of registered voters think inflation is headed in the wrong direction.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 6, 2023
There is no reasoning with this many people being this wrong. It's not possible to shovel against that tide.https://t.co/4HkULAL0iM
Fast-forward a week, and the August inflation report is out, showing that consumer prices rose 3.7 percent. Isn't that the wrong direction?
JUST IN - U.S. inflation rises to 3.7% in August, from 3.2% in July.— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2023
Death of expertise was a suicide. https://t.co/AuhCHzizBF pic.twitter.com/B4aZ1qpNVn— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023
Amazing stuff.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023
JUST IN: US inflation was 3.7% (y/y) in August, a larger than expected increase from 3.2% in July. This underscores the challenges w/getting inflation down more.— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 13, 2023
Gas was the biggest factor accounting for over half the increase. Shelter (especially rent) also a big factor. pic.twitter.com/UdOujyLGfz
Another month, another bad inflation report from @JoeBiden.— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 13, 2023
Once again, inflation is ⬆️ and real wages are ⬇️.
Americans can’t afford any more “Bidenomics.”https://t.co/ombRjYlnJW
It's Bidenomics at work!
In case you haven’t been to the grocery store or filled up with gas lately. pic.twitter.com/zrrAS6TLsA— gailtalk (@gailtalk) September 13, 2023
Let's Go Brandon— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 13, 2023
Anyone that says inflation isn't a massive problem does not go to the grocery store.— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 13, 2023
Just Bidenomics at work— raf (@defi_raf) September 13, 2023
But the "Inflation Reduction Act"? 🤣— Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) September 13, 2023
Pundits who get all their dinners and groceries delivered to their door don’t understand why the delivery drivers working 3 jobs claim to be struggling.— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 13, 2023
As Biden just canceled oil and gas leases in Alaska…— Jackpot’s Revenge (@O353556O) September 13, 2023
Reportedly, rising gas prices are what drove up the inflation number.
But I’ve been told that inflation is decreasing, #Bidenomics is working, and I have no idea what is really happening to my dwindling paycheck— Nik Gossett 🇺🇸 (@nikgossett) September 13, 2023
Bidenomics ftw pic.twitter.com/tQIIt7MG1T— Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) September 13, 2023
September 13, 2023
Clearly you’ve not been listening to the White House administration, we’re doing incredible— Cameron (@BabyHerc) September 13, 2023
So how are we doing compared to Inauguration Day? Things do seem pricier now.
