Expert Tom Nichols says most Americans are wrong about inflation headed in the wrong direction

Just a week ago, expert Tom Nichols shook his head at a Wall Street Journal poll showing 74 percent of Americans thought inflation was heading in the wrong direction. How could so many Americans be so wrong?

Advertisement

WSJ poll: 74 percent of registered voters think inflation is headed in the wrong direction.



There is no reasoning with this many people being this wrong. It's not possible to shovel against that tide.https://t.co/4HkULAL0iM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 6, 2023

Fast-forward a week, and the August inflation report is out, showing that consumer prices rose 3.7 percent. Isn't that the wrong direction?

JUST IN - U.S. inflation rises to 3.7% in August, from 3.2% in July. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2023





Amazing stuff. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2023

JUST IN: US inflation was 3.7% (y/y) in August, a larger than expected increase from 3.2% in July. This underscores the challenges w/getting inflation down more.



Gas was the biggest factor accounting for over half the increase. Shelter (especially rent) also a big factor. pic.twitter.com/UdOujyLGfz — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 13, 2023





Another month, another bad inflation report from @JoeBiden.



Once again, inflation is ⬆️ and real wages are ⬇️.



Americans can’t afford any more “Bidenomics.”https://t.co/ombRjYlnJW — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 13, 2023

It's Bidenomics at work!

In case you haven’t been to the grocery store or filled up with gas lately. pic.twitter.com/zrrAS6TLsA — gailtalk (@gailtalk) September 13, 2023

Let's Go Brandon — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 13, 2023

Anyone that says inflation isn't a massive problem does not go to the grocery store. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 13, 2023

Just Bidenomics at work — raf (@defi_raf) September 13, 2023

But the "Inflation Reduction Act"? 🤣 — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) September 13, 2023

Pundits who get all their dinners and groceries delivered to their door don’t understand why the delivery drivers working 3 jobs claim to be struggling. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 13, 2023

As Biden just canceled oil and gas leases in Alaska… — Jackpot’s Revenge (@O353556O) September 13, 2023

Reportedly, rising gas prices are what drove up the inflation number.

But I’ve been told that inflation is decreasing, #Bidenomics is working, and I have no idea what is really happening to my dwindling paycheck — Nik Gossett 🇺🇸 (@nikgossett) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

Clearly you’ve not been listening to the White House administration, we’re doing incredible — Cameron (@BabyHerc) September 13, 2023

So how are we doing compared to Inauguration Day? Things do seem pricier now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



