Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with...
'Beware The Gnasher': Did Michael Knowles escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Hey CNN, here are 16 times Joe Biden met with Hunter's business partners
IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden case took notes — here they are
Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
TIME: 'Impeachment experts' say Biden inquiry may be the weakest in US history
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow...
WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional...
WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked...
Karine Jean-Pierre says it's 'a fact' that there's no evidence against President Biden
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd...
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Can we learn something from the Left?

Expert Tom Nichols says most Americans are wrong about inflation headed in the wrong direction

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Just a week ago, expert Tom Nichols shook his head at a Wall Street Journal poll showing 74 percent of Americans thought inflation was heading in the wrong direction. How could so many Americans be so wrong?

Advertisement

Fast-forward a week, and the August inflation report is out, showing that consumer prices rose 3.7 percent. Isn't that the wrong direction?



Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's Bidenomics at work!

Reportedly, rising gas prices are what drove up the inflation number.

Advertisement

So how are we doing compared to Inauguration Day? Things do seem pricier now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: INFLATION TOM NICHOLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is
Brett T.
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead
Aaron Walker
IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden case took notes — here they are
Brett T.
Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the time
Brett T.
'Beware The Gnasher': Did Michael Knowles escalate the war between Russia and Ukraine AND the Reptilians
Chad Felix Greene
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is Brett T.
Advertisement