Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump won

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 11, 2023
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

One thing we didn't see during the Trump administration that we saw during the Obama and Biden administrations was Russia's Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine. It was nice not sending billions in aid to Ukraine to fight an endless proxy war with Russia.

Janan Ganesh has a piece in the Financial Times taking issue with the way Harry Truman was depicted in "Oppenheimer." "Imagine Ukraine right now without a committed US. In another 18, depending how Americans vote, you might not have to," Ganesh writes. "The lesson of this decade so far is that liberalism isn’t tenable without hard power."

Bill Kristol thought that was worth sharing, but he misquoted Ganesh in his tweet. "Since the last decade, when Donald Trump won the presidency, Vladimir Putin took Crimea and Xi Jinping set China on a more assertive path, liberals have tried to put a name to what we are defending from these revisionist leaders," Ganesh wrote. But Kristol put it this way:

Why didn't he just copy and paste?

As we said above, Kristol didn't copy and paste from the original stupid article. He intentionally reworded it, but why? It certainly didn't fool anyone. It just makes him look like a tool.

***

