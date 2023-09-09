Report: Viktor Shokin was praised for fighting corruption in Ukraine, despite Biden's claims

We've all seen the video of Joe Biden on stage bragging about how he got a corrupt prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine … Biden just leaves out the part where he was bribed.

Miranda Devine reports in the New York Post that the prosecutor who was fired had been praised by the European Commission in a report published nine days after Biden demanded his firing.

NEW - The European Commission praised Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin for his efforts to fight corruption in a December 2015 progress report published nine days after then-VP Joe Biden demanded his ouster.



The report flies in the face of Biden’s claims that the… pic.twitter.com/6X6uRUNjye — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 8, 2023

Devine writes:

The European Commission praised Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin for his efforts to fight corruption in a December 2015 progress report published nine days after then-VP Joe Biden demanded his ouster. The report flies in the face of Biden’s claims that the European Union joined his demands that Shokin be removed for being corrupt and obstructing anti-corruption reforms. In fact, the Dec. 18, 2015, progress report, obtained by the New York Post, says that the European Union was satisfied that Ukraine had achieved “noteworthy” progress, including in “preventing and fighting corruption,” and thus was eligible for visa-free travel in Europe. … At the same time, the EU commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship issued a public statement on Dec. 18, 2015, praising Shokin and other officials for making “enormous progress” on reform, according to a report by John Solomon from Just the News.

But the way Biden tells it, everyone knew that Shokin was corrupt … that's why they were so anxious to be rid of him.

Hey, remember when they accused Trump of collusion with Ukraine? This basically aged perfectly - it turns out this was a classic example of "Always blaming your opponent of what you, yourself are actually doing."



They went after Trump because they were doing it themselves. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 8, 2023

And Trump got impeached for asking about it… — subdermal13 (@tattoosbyjon) September 8, 2023

Biden was bribed to blackmail the president of Ukraine into firing the investigator investigating the company that bribed Joe Biden... once upon a time, this would've been all over every single news organization. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) September 9, 2023

The liar Joe Biden keeps getting exposed and the media that continued covering for him was complicit. — Steve Holler (@SteveHoller) September 8, 2023

They ruined a good man’s life in the process. Shokin was a dove amongst hawks — thinkingbeinghuman (@lucygoeslightly) September 8, 2023

Our own State Department said he was doing a good job. — Formerlyknownas_Stan🇺🇸🇺🇸 IFBAP (@onceknownasstan) September 9, 2023

There are no consequences to lying and taking bribes, these people are above the law. — HotBots🔥 (@HotBots1776) September 8, 2023

Democrats after reading the above: "There's no evidence and the prosecutor was corrupt" — Seeking Truth (@RedestPill) September 8, 2023

How is this raging criminal still president? — LB Shore (@shorepatrol) September 8, 2023

We really ought to be looking into Robert L. Peters' bank records.

