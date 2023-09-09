Report: Viktor Shokin was praised for fighting corruption in Ukraine, despite Biden's claims

Biden considers forcing illegal immigrant families to stay in Texas
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 09, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've all seen the video of Joe Biden on stage bragging about how he got a corrupt prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine … Biden just leaves out the part where he was bribed.

Miranda Devine reports in the New York Post that the prosecutor who was fired had been praised by the European Commission in a report published nine days after Biden demanded his firing.

Devine writes:

The European Commission praised Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin for his efforts to fight corruption in a December 2015 progress report published nine days after then-VP Joe Biden demanded his ouster.

The report flies in the face of Biden’s claims that the European Union joined his demands that Shokin be removed for being corrupt and obstructing anti-corruption reforms.

In fact, the Dec. 18, 2015, progress report, obtained by the New York Post, says that the European Union was satisfied that Ukraine had achieved “noteworthy” progress, including in “preventing and fighting corruption,” and thus was eligible for visa-free travel in Europe.

At the same time, the EU commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship issued a public statement on Dec. 18, 2015, praising Shokin and other officials for making “enormous progress” on reform, according to a report by John Solomon from Just the News.

But the way Biden tells it, everyone knew that Shokin was corrupt … that's why they were so anxious to be rid of him.

We really ought to be looking into Robert L. Peters' bank records.

