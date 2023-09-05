New York Post: Elon Musk boosts 'antisemitic' bid to ban ADL from Twitter
Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre Why White House Staff Treats Biden 'Like a...
Sec. of Ed. Miguel Cardona deletes R-RATED hip-hop bus tour playlist he shared...
Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions
Former service secretaries tell Sen. Tommy Tuberville to stop his 'dangerous' hold on...
'Non-Binary' Woman Freaks Out After Bartender Calls Her and Her Partner 'Ladies'
KJP's comments on Biden's actions now that Jill Biden has COVID set my...
Media Matters OFFICIALLY designates @Oilfield_Rando a 'right-wing troll' and his reaction...
RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenf...
'The View' Body Shames Trump
Tulsi Gabbard Has a New Name for 'The Associated Press'
Bro, just SHUT IT DOWN! Sen. John Cornyn WALLOPED for whining about a...
REEE! Rob Schneider calls out Dylan Mulvaney for 'gender appropriation' and LOL-CUE the...
Alexander Vindman LOSES it (again) in UNHINGED multi-tweet meltdown over Elon Musk and...

Peter Doocy asks KJP why everyone treats Joe Biden like a baby

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on September 05, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The real question is why does anyone think of Hunter Biden as a little boy being helped along by his loving father? The man is 53 years old. His dad is 80 and it's showing more and more. Remember how mad MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was with Joe Biden's handlers for not giving him better instructions on where to stand and where to go?

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre why is was that everyone treats Biden like a baby.

Even the press has noticed that Biden always takes the rear stairs onto Air Force One … there are fewer of them.

Recommended

RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need
Sam J.

Don't forget that he's wearing his mask again because his wife has cooties.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PETER DOOCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need
Sam J.
Sec. of Ed. Miguel Cardona deletes R-RATED hip-hop bus tour playlist he shared with KIDS (but we got it)
Sam J.
New York Post: Elon Musk boosts 'antisemitic' bid to ban ADL from Twitter
Brett T.
Media Matters OFFICIALLY designates @Oilfield_Rando a 'right-wing troll' and his reaction is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions
Brett T.
'Non-Binary' Woman Freaks Out After Bartender Calls Her and Her Partner 'Ladies'
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
RIGHT into our veins: Californian BELLYACHING about moving to Texas the hilarious schadenfreude you need Sam J.