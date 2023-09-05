Peter Doocy asks KJP why everyone treats Joe Biden like a baby

The real question is why does anyone think of Hunter Biden as a little boy being helped along by his loving father? The man is 53 years old. His dad is 80 and it's showing more and more. Remember how mad MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was with Joe Biden's handlers for not giving him better instructions on where to stand and where to go?

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre why is was that everyone treats Biden like a baby.

PETER DOOCY: "Why does White House staff treat [Biden] like a baby?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "No one treats the President of the United States, the Commander in Chief, like a baby. That's ridiculous. That's a ridiculous claim." pic.twitter.com/J3T4nXUaSZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

From the same WH that blamed the Secret Service for not baby-proofing a stage for Biden. pic.twitter.com/rYrbU73vz4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 5, 2023

He needs more assistance climbing up and down stairs than my toddler — Brendo (@BDawgRuss) September 5, 2023

Even the press has noticed that Biden always takes the rear stairs onto Air Force One … there are fewer of them.

Except they have his whole life baby proofed 🙄 — Ashley 🌹 (@ACubanRose) September 5, 2023

Don't forget that he's wearing his mask again because his wife has cooties.

***