Discuss: Those who betrayed Trump for DeSantis 'are not welcome BACK!'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell has taken it upon himself to tell anyone who betrayed Donald Trump by supporting Ron DeSantis that they're not welcome back. Team Trump is Team Trump and not a bunch of DeSantis castoffs.
As our own PolitiBunny explains in a bit, this is a terrible attitude and a certain second term for Joe Biden.
Those of you who betrayed President Trump and supported @RonDeSantis: You are not welcome BACK!#Trump2024NowMorethanEver #GodBlessPresidentTrump— LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 5, 2023
What are you doing? If Trump wins the nod we're going to need EVERY VOTE we can get, especially people who supported DeSantis and who vote Republican.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 5, 2023
You know that, yes? And no amount of hashtags can change that.
It's been really disheartening to see these "my candidate or death" voters out in force. We're voting for whichever Republican gets the nod.
Leo - Delete this.— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 5, 2023
This is idiotic.— Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) September 5, 2023
Oh Leo…— ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 5, 2023
Leo, Leo, Leo… pic.twitter.com/vSzexbjQAP
Are you guys just looking to win the primary and then pack up shop? Because that’s what I’m getting here.— Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) September 5, 2023
GA, AZ, NV, WI, PA, MI…best of luck
Later tater— Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) September 5, 2023
Ummmmm. It’s not betrayal to prefer one candidate over another.— Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) September 5, 2023
Love ya Leo. Time to get a grip.— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 5, 2023
This seems like not the best strategy. Share your vision for the future, and invite voters from both sides of the aisle. Keeping conservatives divided only helps the commies.— J Hans (@blackhawkce457) September 5, 2023
Lol not welcome back to what?— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 5, 2023
Show me the math on how you get to 82,000,000 votes without DeSantis supporters.— matt dooley (@mdooley) September 5, 2023
You really like losing elections huh lol— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) September 5, 2023
Yeah, MAGA alone isn't going to win this one. It's going to take every conservative and a bunch of independents.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member