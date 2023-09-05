Discuss: Those who betrayed Trump for DeSantis 'are not welcome BACK!'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell has taken it upon himself to tell anyone who betrayed Donald Trump by supporting Ron DeSantis that they're not welcome back. Team Trump is Team Trump and not a bunch of DeSantis castoffs.

As our own PolitiBunny explains in a bit, this is a terrible attitude and a certain second term for Joe Biden.

Those of you who betrayed President Trump and supported @RonDeSantis: You are not welcome BACK!#Trump2024NowMorethanEver #GodBlessPresidentTrump — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 5, 2023

What are you doing? If Trump wins the nod we're going to need EVERY VOTE we can get, especially people who supported DeSantis and who vote Republican.



You know that, yes? And no amount of hashtags can change that. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 5, 2023

It's been really disheartening to see these "my candidate or death" voters out in force. We're voting for whichever Republican gets the nod.

Leo - Delete this. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 5, 2023

This is idiotic. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) September 5, 2023

Are you guys just looking to win the primary and then pack up shop? Because that’s what I’m getting here.



GA, AZ, NV, WI, PA, MI…best of luck — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) September 5, 2023

Later tater — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) September 5, 2023

Ummmmm. It’s not betrayal to prefer one candidate over another. — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) September 5, 2023

Love ya Leo. Time to get a grip. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 5, 2023

This seems like not the best strategy. Share your vision for the future, and invite voters from both sides of the aisle. Keeping conservatives divided only helps the commies. — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) September 5, 2023

Lol not welcome back to what? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 5, 2023

Show me the math on how you get to 82,000,000 votes without DeSantis supporters. — matt dooley (@mdooley) September 5, 2023

You really like losing elections huh lol — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) September 5, 2023

Yeah, MAGA alone isn't going to win this one. It's going to take every conservative and a bunch of independents.

