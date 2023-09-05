Discuss: Those who betrayed Trump for DeSantis 'are not welcome BACK!'

Ex-Proud Boy sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 05, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell has taken it upon himself to tell anyone who betrayed Donald Trump by supporting Ron DeSantis that they're not welcome back. Team Trump is Team Trump and not a bunch of DeSantis castoffs.

As our own PolitiBunny explains in a bit, this is a terrible attitude and a certain second term for Joe Biden.

It's been really disheartening to see these "my candidate or death" voters out in force. We're voting for whichever Republican gets the nod.

Yeah, MAGA alone isn't going to win this one. It's going to take every conservative and a bunch of independents.

***

