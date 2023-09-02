Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in their state

Not-at-all-paid-by-the-DNC TikTok creator and Joe Biden

Harry Sisson has some news that we haven't seen reported widely. We remember back when California declared itself a sanctuary city for abortion, even offering to pay for travel expenses for women coming from states where abortion was illegal. Texas isn't going to let that happen, as the state has closed highways for pregnant women.

WTF??? Texas Republicans are now trying to make it ILLEGAL for women to use certain highways to drive out of state to receive an abortion. They are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in their state. This disgusting and blatantly illegal. This will not stand. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 2, 2023

Here you go for the ones that don’t believe you:https://t.co/fhA8uVNpVP — Person of Interest (@truthtopwer) September 2, 2023

I haven't read the story yet but imagine it's like one nutball and no one has signed on to his bill, which will go nowhere. Let's find out:

Anti-abortion activists are looking to highways as a new battleground in their efforts to prevent people from accessing abortions. A central Texas town attempted to make it illegal for people to travel on certain roads through their jurisdiction for the purpose of receiving an abortion, a novel strategy that may prove the future for anti-abortion activists, The Washington Post reported. So-called “trafficking” laws are gaining ground in Texas and are a continuation of similar attempts to limit travel for abortion care elsewhere. … Llano Mayor Marion Bishop admitted to the Post the law would be difficult to enforce and is mostly symbolic.

Llano, Texas, "considered one such measure" in late August. Yeah, a lot of pregnant women are going to get pulled over for this.

Now that Sisson's not been paid but tweeted about it anyway, it's probably the White House's next flare to get more media coverage going about evil Texas.

