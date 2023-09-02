Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post
Nancy Pelosi goes full 'basket of deplorables' in describing voters Dems will 'never...
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about...
Sorry, Vivek Ramaswamy, I'm not interested in being GOVERNED HARDER ... maybe try...
Biden sets new gaslighting record bragging about 'Bidenomics' (here's the reality)
Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans...
Biden brags about BIG uptick in August unemployment like it's a good thing...

Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in their state

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 02, 2023
Twitter

Not-at-all-paid-by-the-DNC TikTok creator and Joe Biden 

 Harry Sisson has some news that we haven't seen reported widely. We remember back when California declared itself a sanctuary city for abortion, even offering to pay for travel expenses for women coming from states where abortion was illegal. Texas isn't going to let that happen, as the state has closed highways for pregnant women.

A sonogram gun.

I haven't read the story yet but imagine it's like one nutball and no one has signed on to his bill, which will go nowhere. Let's find out:

Anti-abortion activists are looking to highways as a new battleground in their efforts to prevent people from accessing abortions.

A central Texas town attempted to make it illegal for people to travel on certain roads through their jurisdiction for the purpose of receiving an abortion, a novel strategy that may prove the future for anti-abortion activists, The Washington Post reported.

So-called “trafficking” laws are gaining ground in Texas and are a continuation of similar attempts to limit travel for abortion care elsewhere.

Llano Mayor Marion Bishop admitted to the Post the law would be difficult to enforce and is mostly symbolic.

Recommended

Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark
justmindy

Llano, Texas, "considered one such measure" in late August. Yeah, a lot of pregnant women are going to get pulled over for this.

Now that Sisson's not been paid but tweeted about it anyway, it's probably the White House's next flare to get more media coverage going about evil Texas.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark
justmindy
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit
Doug P.
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting with Joe Biden
Brett T.
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
Doug P.
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark justmindy