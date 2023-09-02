Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden broke through their vacation schedule earlier this week when they visited Maui, which was devastated by wildfires. Then they went back to Tom Steyer's Lake Tahoe mansion for some rest. Biden is so well rested that he decided he and Dr. Jill would make another visit to Hawaii on Saturday.
Later today, Jill and I will head to Florida to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, meet with survivors, and thank the personnel leading the response and recovery efforts.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023
If you've been reading our posts today, you know that Democrats and Team Trump are blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not meeting with the president during his visit. He's been called "truly evil and pathetic" for passing up the chance.
No comment.— Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) September 2, 2023
Survey the damage you did for once.— CroTweet (@crotweet) September 2, 2023
Nobody cares Joe.— Héctor R Fernández🇺🇸🇵🇷✈🖤💙 (@TheCCornerStore) September 2, 2023
Do they get $700? Is it tied to Ukraine funding like it was in Maui?— Danno (@dannolane) September 2, 2023
Directly after you’ll take another vacation.— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 2, 2023
Are you going to compare the hurricane damage to the time your toilet flooded your bathroom?— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 2, 2023
Don't bother. You're not wanted there or anywhere for that matter.— Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) September 2, 2023
He'll find an ice cream stand somewhere and make it worth the trip.
***
