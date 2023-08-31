Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video

This editor has found Twitter to be especially tedious this time of year because so much of it is Team Trump fighting with Team DeSantis, while President Biden is skirting bribery charges. One of the main bones of contention is how President Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic vs. Gov. Ron DeSantis. Yes, Florida was locked down for a bit but was also one of the first to open back up. Remember the Democratic activist who dressed up like the Grim Reaper and walked the beaches warning people they were about to die?

Team Trump has released a video making it clear that Donald Trump will not lock down the country again:

COVID Tyrants want to take away our Freedom.



Hear my words— WE WILL NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/Kql1YaxuO0 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 30, 2023

As you can see, the video was hit with a couple of Community Notes: "The Trump Administration along with other federal agencies began the lockdown and social distancing rules in 2020" and "President Trump issued national guidelines that included closing schools and avoiding bars, restaurants and groups of more than 10."

Looking back, we can understand the panic the virus caused as it found its way to America. But the government kept that panic rolling for years, when most people were in no danger.

OK, back to the fighting:

I wish people had said that to first COVID tyrant who started lockdowns in America. It would be a better world. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 31, 2023

Wait until you find out who was in charge last time — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 31, 2023

I was told he had no power to stop lockdowns but now he does? — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) August 31, 2023

Brutal community note.. 🤣😝 — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) August 31, 2023

Stand strong. Together we'll defy the chains of fear and reclaim our freedom. — Selene Lee 🦄 (@Selene406) August 31, 2023

The media has assured us that a new variant of COVID-19 is right on the horizon and we might have to start wearing masks again. We will not comply is a good rallying message.

***