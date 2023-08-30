Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling in...
CBS tries provoking fight between Trump and DeSantis over Hurricane Idalia
Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to...
Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone...
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters
Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets...
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY...
Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
Late-night hosts pitching collective podcast during writers' strike earns ALL the cringe
NBC News STILL peddling insurrection with all of their might

Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been single-handedly holding up military promotions in protest of the military's paid abortion services. If you need an abortion, you'll get paid leave and paid travel to get it. NSC spokesman John Kirby recently told reporters that abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military.

Lara Seligman, who covers the Pentagon for POLITICO, recently posted a sobering photo showing that thanks to Tuberville, "three of the eight positions on the military’s storied joint chiefs of staff are now empty for the first time in history." Really? Because we hadn't noticed anything different.

Tom Jones reports for The Federalist that Tuberville is also holding up promotions of several "woke" military members.

Jones writes:

But this fight goes beyond abortion. The officers Biden has nominated make up one of the wokest slates of nominees in history, committed to judging soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines by their race and sex, instead of by their merit. These are people who believe that America’s institutions, including the military itself, are hopelessly racist and sexist. Here are just some of the nominees Tuberville is blocking:

Brig. Gen. Elizabeth E. Arledge (Air Force), nominated for promotion to major general, tweeted about woke “intersectionality” theories, condemned “whiteness,” and celebrated leftist Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson (Air Force), nominated for promotion to brigadier general, authored an article called: “Dear white colonel … we must address our blind spots around race.” In it, Jonsson claims, “Defensiveness is a predictable response by white people to any discussion of racial injustice.” He says white colonels are “largely blind to institutional racism” and recommends the book White Fragility by prominent critical race theory peddler Robin DiAngelo.

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.

We've already got Gen. Mark Milley trying to get to the bottom of "white rage."

Keep it going through 2024 and right into 2025.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling intensifies
Doug P.
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.
Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
RickRobinson
Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'
Brett T.
What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in their boots
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos Doug P.