Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been single-handedly holding up military promotions in protest of the military's paid abortion services. If you need an abortion, you'll get paid leave and paid travel to get it. NSC spokesman John Kirby recently told reporters that abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military.

Lara Seligman, who covers the Pentagon for POLITICO, recently posted a sobering photo showing that thanks to Tuberville, "three of the eight positions on the military’s storied joint chiefs of staff are now empty for the first time in history." Really? Because we hadn't noticed anything different.

Tom Jones reports for The Federalist that Tuberville is also holding up promotions of several "woke" military members.

Jones writes:

But this fight goes beyond abortion. The officers Biden has nominated make up one of the wokest slates of nominees in history, committed to judging soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines by their race and sex, instead of by their merit. These are people who believe that America’s institutions, including the military itself, are hopelessly racist and sexist. Here are just some of the nominees Tuberville is blocking: … Brig. Gen. Elizabeth E. Arledge (Air Force), nominated for promotion to major general, tweeted about woke “intersectionality” theories, condemned “whiteness,” and celebrated leftist Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson (Air Force), nominated for promotion to brigadier general, authored an article called: “Dear white colonel … we must address our blind spots around race.” In it, Jonsson claims, “Defensiveness is a predictable response by white people to any discussion of racial injustice.” He says white colonels are “largely blind to institutional racism” and recommends the book White Fragility by prominent critical race theory peddler Robin DiAngelo.

We've already got Gen. Mark Milley trying to get to the bottom of "white rage."

People with conviction are rare anywhere but especially in DC.

Tuberville is one of those rare exceptions.

Keep it going through 2024 and right into 2025.

