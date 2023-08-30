Rep. James Comer seeks records on Hunter Biden's Air Force Two flights

The House still hasn't begun an impeachment inquiry. Maybe reading those 5,400 emails where then-Vice President Joe Biden used an alias will move things along if we ever get our hands on them. We know about the Bidens' shell corporations, the "Robert L. Peters" alias, Hunter taking money from the Chinese, and so much more.

Speaking of Hunter Biden, the vice president's son traveled with his father more than a few times on Air Force Two. Why would Joe bring Hunter with him? Rep. James Comey would like to see the records:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: House seeks documents & travel records from archive re VP travel with family & Hunter's business associates. @FDRLST https://t.co/ghSvTkFTPo — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 30, 2023

Margot Cleveland writes for The Federalist:

Early Wednesday, the chair of the House Oversight Committee dispatched a follow-up letter to the national archivist requesting travel records and related documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president. The documents request suggests that while vice president, Joe Biden allowed his son to accompany him on international trips to facilitate Hunter Biden’s recruitment of foreign investments in the Biden brand — adding more evidence to the already overwhelming mountain of material implicating the Biden family in a pay-to-play scandal. Last week, Fox News reported that Hunter Biden traveled to at least 15 countries with his then-vice president father. And according to Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, during one official trip to China as vice president, Joe Biden met with at least one of his son’s business associates in Beijing. During other international trips, Hunter also worked to develop the Biden brand with various meetings and conversations.

But Joe never talked business with Hunter, so why would he meet with one of his son's business associates?

More material for strong letter writing — Still Thinking (@StillThink71645) August 30, 2023

Obviously, Hunter is guilty of FARA violations, and President Biden

was aware of Hunter's business dealings.

If Hunter was traveling on Airforce 2 while conducting illegal FARA activities, President Biden is a co-conspirator to Hunter's FARA violations. — Tom (@Sognoman1) August 30, 2023

Always investigating, never taking action. This is Republicans in Washington, DC. They're patheic and they lied to all us conservative voters when they said they'd fix our country. — Easy_Living1 (@Easy_living1) August 30, 2023

It’s USELESS if they continue to NOT DO ANYTHING about it!🤬 — Just Another Girl (@JustATeslaGirl) August 30, 2023

President Donald Trump was impeached over a single phone call that the Dems said was a quid-pro-quo. They really lowered the bar for evidence needed for an impeachment inquiry.

***