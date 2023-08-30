Flood of illegals say they are going to New York

Stephen L. Miller tells of an alternate timeline where Jaiden is invited to...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of kidnapping migrants and bussing them to Sacramento? Video showed the immigrants both signing papers and cheering at their arrival in California. These thousands of illegal immigrants coming over the border have heard about sanctuary cities that will provide them jobs, and among them is New York City, which long ago declared a state of emergency because of the busloads of migrants. The city has nowhere to put them.

Here's video of the Tucson Sector showing more than 2,000 migrants flooding through: "All of them were going to New York aside from one." Get ready, New York.

NEW: 2,274 migrants crossed into the Tucson Sector yesterday according to DHS sources. The majority of them came through the open floodgates in Lukeville. I was down there watching it all unfold—Nonstop for hours. 

Agents tell me the normal “high” for encounters before this current surge was around 1,500. 

Most of the individuals I met were from Senegal and Mauritania—All of them were going to New York aside from one who was going to Minnesota—He was also the only one who said he had family here. 

Across the border—9,100 migrants were encountered yesterday. 

Buses cannot go up to where the wall is because of the terrain so they are transporting people via truck and van to either Nogales or Tucson which is a roughly 3-4 hour round trip. There were no agents out patrolling, they’re all transporting or processing.

Cities that have proclaimed they will house and feed illegals and give them good jobs are finding themselves magnets for these refugees. This group was from Senegal —that's a long trip to come in through the southern border … which KJP today said was uder control.

***

