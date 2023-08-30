CNN to try live streaming again with CNN Max

You might remember CNN+, or you might not, since the paid subscription service lasted literally less than a month before being shut down by new owners Warner Bros. Discovery.

Personally speaking, this editor wasn't jazzed when they announced they were changing HBO Max to just Max and integrating Discovery Channel shows into the lineup. Now, to make it even worse, they're adding something called CNN Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery will test out CNN news alerts while Max viewers are watching TV shows and movies on the platform.https://t.co/qK2W3tAU5l — Variety (@Variety) August 30, 2023

Variety reports:

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to unveil a 24/7 live-streamed news service called “CNN Max” on September 27, and indicated the outlet would focus initially on breaking news. Anchors including Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Sciutto have been given assignments, with Sciutto set to lead breaking news in the afternoons. Bianna Golodryga and Christiane Amanpour could also have roles, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Ugh. Who asked for this?

The Left will never allow you a break from their political agenda. You will be bombarded with it at every point of your day — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) August 30, 2023

We know you're trying to watch DUNE, but have you heard about this indictment? https://t.co/d1TPwbuSTz — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 30, 2023

God forbid I want to tune out of the news for an hour. — Holden (@Holden114) August 30, 2023

Considering the fact that these guys come back from just about every commercial break with a “Breaking News” banner to grab attention - this seems a direct attempt to piss people off.

Does no one use focus groups anymore? — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) August 30, 2023

Are they *trying* to lose subscribers? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 30, 2023

Imagine the first time CNN breaking news breaks into the movie you're watching.

CNN+ in disguise. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 30, 2023

There's zero upside to this.



Nobody is going to subscribe, but many will cancel. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) August 30, 2023

If CNN or any other "alert" pops up on my screen while I'm watching a movie or TV show on ad-free MAX, I'm canceling my subscription that night. — CPanther95 🇺🇸 (@CPanther95) August 30, 2023

That would be my ticket to unsubscribe. — Steve Boston (@huskyjayhawk) August 30, 2023

Breaking News: Thousands Cancel Max Subscription, CNN Max in Danger.

