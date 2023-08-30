Libs of TikTok: San Diego United SD gives students option to hide 'authentic'...
CNN to try live streaming again with CNN Max

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 30, 2023

You might remember CNN+, or you might not, since the paid subscription service lasted literally less than a month before being shut down by new owners Warner Bros. Discovery.

Personally speaking, this editor wasn't jazzed when they announced they were changing HBO Max to just Max and integrating Discovery Channel shows into the lineup. Now, to make it even worse, they're adding something called CNN Max.

Variety reports:

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to unveil a 24/7 live-streamed news service called “CNN Max” on September 27, and indicated the outlet would focus initially on breaking news. Anchors including Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Sciutto have been given assignments, with Sciutto set to lead breaking news in the afternoons. Bianna Golodryga and Christiane Amanpour could also have roles, according to a person familiar with the situation.

 Ugh. Who asked for this?

Imagine the first time CNN breaking news breaks into the movie you're watching.

Breaking News: Thousands Cancel Max Subscription, CNN Max in Danger.

***

