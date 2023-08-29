Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed...
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs

Brett T.  |  4:10 PM on August 29, 2023
C-SPAN

Someone on MSNBC recently argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is the Biden campaign's most valuable asset. We haven't seen much from her recently, but we did catch this clip of her thanking "our nation's champion" for lowering costs for working-class families.

This must be more of the Bidenomics they're always talking about. It's funny, because we keep reading about how costs are coming down, but then a trip to the gas station and grocery store clears up that confusion. Remember when the Biden administration celebrated our Fourth of July barbecues costing $0.16 less than when Trump was in office?

Our nation's champion sounds like he's an All-Star football player … which he claims he almost was.

Solar panels, by using labor from the Border Patrol camps.

Some nerd intern should hurry up and have an "Our Nation's Champion" trophy made up.

***

