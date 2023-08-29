Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs

Someone on MSNBC recently argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is the Biden campaign's most valuable asset. We haven't seen much from her recently, but we did catch this clip of her thanking "our nation's champion" for lowering costs for working-class families.

This must be more of the Bidenomics they're always talking about. It's funny, because we keep reading about how costs are coming down, but then a trip to the gas station and grocery store clears up that confusion. Remember when the Biden administration celebrated our Fourth of July barbecues costing $0.16 less than when Trump was in office?

VP HARRIS: "I want to thank, of course, our nation's champion, President Biden, for your leadership and commitment to lowering costs for working families in every way." pic.twitter.com/QRBCjkhtJX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2023

Our nation's champion sounds like he's an All-Star football player … which he claims he almost was.

Sh*t, when did the cost of EVERYTHING stop going up & I’m richer now than ever before? Dang, I guess ONLY MY grocery store & gas station hasn’t gotten the news — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 29, 2023

What have you actually lowered the cost of? — themachinist (@spliffedpatriot) August 29, 2023

Solar panels, by using labor from the Border Patrol camps.

I like how he looked at the crowd to see if they were buying it — Mr Fergy 🇺🇸 (@MrFergusonLawn) August 29, 2023

What's with the guy on the right, did they bring someone on stage to intentionally make Biden and Kamala look better? — Brent Neas (@BrentNeas) August 29, 2023

No reflection. In my grocery bills yet, still waiting. pic.twitter.com/ghQR1EXTro — Ben Dover (@TonyMoonLander) August 29, 2023

Some nerd intern should hurry up and have an "Our Nation's Champion" trophy made up.

