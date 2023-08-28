Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the number one domestic terror threat

Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 28, 2023
Twitter

There's no question that the killing of three blacks at a Dollar General in Jacksonville was racially motivated, according to authorities. Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the nation's No. 1 terrorist threat: white supremacy. We thought we were talking about it: President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have both said that white supremacy is the No. 1 cause of domestic terrorism.

We didn't believe it from them, and we don't believe it from Ali, either. We're trying to think of a recent mass shooting that wasn't about white supremacy. Hmm.

Talk to your pals in the mainstream media. They talk about it a lot. There's not much left that isn't connected to white supremacy. Remember the recent articles about how white supremacists are really into fitness? And Moms 4 Liberty, who are trying to strip sexually explicit books from middle school libraries, were labeled by the SPLC as an extremist group with white supremacist roots. Parental rights are apparently white supremacist now.

But no one wants to talk to Ali about it. He needs friends.

We still don't have Audrey Hale's trans manifesto. Maybe we should bump trans domestic terrorism to No. 1.

***

