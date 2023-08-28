Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the number one domestic terror threat

There's no question that the killing of three blacks at a Dollar General in Jacksonville was racially motivated, according to authorities. Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the nation's No. 1 terrorist threat: white supremacy. We thought we were talking about it: President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have both said that white supremacy is the No. 1 cause of domestic terrorism.

We didn't believe it from them, and we don't believe it from Ali, either. We're trying to think of a recent mass shooting that wasn't about white supremacy. Hmm.

The number one domestic terrorist threat in America for several years running is white supremacist terrorism.



Yet we barely talk about it. Why? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 27, 2023

Talk to your pals in the mainstream media. They talk about it a lot. There's not much left that isn't connected to white supremacy. Remember the recent articles about how white supremacists are really into fitness? And Moms 4 Liberty, who are trying to strip sexually explicit books from middle school libraries, were labeled by the SPLC as an extremist group with white supremacist roots. Parental rights are apparently white supremacist now.

Because anyone with a brain and an eyeball knows that it is an attempted state media construct. And you’re just a cog in that disingenuous, contrived, and obvious machine. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 27, 2023

“Yet we barely talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/fWGBokuyXZ — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 27, 2023

Because it’s not true. And you and the media do talk about it. Relentlessly — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 27, 2023

Weird way to celebrate the anniversary of Ruby Ridge, but you do you... — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 27, 2023

Yeah, haven't heard a thing about white supremacists in ages. 😵‍💫 — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 27, 2023

Because there's so few examples? — Jon AweXome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) August 27, 2023

Because it isn't even in the top 10. That's why. — WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) August 27, 2023

Dude y’all haven’t shut up about it for a decade straight — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) August 27, 2023

But no one wants to talk to Ali about it. He needs friends.

No one believes this. — Erik Armstrong (@Erockingout) August 28, 2023

1. It isn’t.

2. Y’all talk about it all the time. — The LFB (@The_LFB) August 27, 2023

We still don't have Audrey Hale's trans manifesto. Maybe we should bump trans domestic terrorism to No. 1.

