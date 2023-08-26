Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out and die

ABC News' story isn't about the death row inmate in Alabama at all. There's hardly any mention of the guy. What makes this execution historic, is that it would be the first to terminate a criminal by making him breathe pure nitrogen.

With nitrogen hypoxia, the inmate is forced to breathe only nitrogen, depriving them of oxygen and causing them to pass out and die. — BNO News (@BNONews) August 25, 2023

Idaho made the news earlier this year when it passed legislation bringing back the firing squad. That was too violent, and this new method using only nitrogen seems too cruel.

“No state in the country has executed a person using nitrogen hypoxia and Alabama is in no position to experiment with a completely unproven and unused method for executing someone,” Angie Setzer, a senior attorney with the Equal Justice Initiative said. Alabama attempted to execute Smith by lethal injection last year, but called off the execution because of problems inserting an IV into his veins. It was the state’s second such instance within two months of being unable to put an inmate to death and its third since 2018. The day after Smith's aborted execution, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions to conduct an internal review of lethal injection procedures. The state resumed lethal injections last month. Smith was one of two men convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. The Alabama attorney general argued it is time to carry out the death sentence.

If you want a proven method … firing squad. We're just throwing that out there.

Bullet is cheaper. — Nobody (@WestMichAnon) August 26, 2023

Going out with the ultimate whippet. Bold move cotton — Kamlooped (@mp74718) August 26, 2023

Bring back hanging. Quick and cheap. — RepublicanChrisRock (@spiritof1972) August 26, 2023

Hanging sure worked well in the old west. I see no reason not to use it today for society's worst people. — Osprey Capital (@MBbiotech) August 26, 2023

This isn't a bad way to go. You go unconscious so you can't feel a thing — KhakiTurtle🇪🇹🇺🇲 (@KhakiTurtle20) August 25, 2023

How is this more humane than firing squad? — Roam (@RoamCOL) August 25, 2023

So sad. Wonder how their victims died? — k_m (@SmartChix) August 25, 2023

Would you believe the story doesn't say? She was the victim of a murder-for-hire plot.

We know it seems as though the Left makes heroes out of criminals because there sure are a lot of them pointing out that Alabama is supposedly pro-life. "Why is a clump of cells more important than this guy?"

