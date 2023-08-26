Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle...
Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out and die

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 26, 2023
Equal Justice Initiative

ABC News' story isn't about the death row inmate in Alabama at all. There's hardly any mention of the guy. What makes this execution historic, is that it would be the first to terminate a criminal by making him breathe pure nitrogen.

Idaho made the news earlier this year when it passed legislation bringing back the firing squad. That was too violent, and this new method using only nitrogen seems too cruel.

ABC News reports:

“No state in the country has executed a person using nitrogen hypoxia and Alabama is in no position to experiment with a completely unproven and unused method for executing someone,” Angie Setzer, a senior attorney with the Equal Justice Initiative said.

Alabama attempted to execute Smith by lethal injection last year, but called off the execution because of problems inserting an IV into his veins. It was the state’s second such instance within two months of being unable to put an inmate to death and its third since 2018. The day after Smith's aborted execution, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions to conduct an internal review of lethal injection procedures. The state resumed lethal injections last month.

Smith was one of two men convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. The Alabama attorney general argued it is time to carry out the death sentence.

If you want a proven method … firing squad. We're just throwing that out there.

Would you believe the story doesn't say? She was the victim of a murder-for-hire plot.

We know it seems as though the Left makes heroes out of criminals because there sure are a lot of them pointing out that Alabama is supposedly pro-life. "Why is a clump of cells more important than this guy?"

