Everytown stands up for Jacob Blake, earns a Community Note

It's been a busy week with the Trump interview and the GOP debate, not to mention the president's trip to Maui. But we just did a post from Friday remembering the two "Black Lives Matter activists" who were shot and killed in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse. Actually, he claimed they were murdered, but the jury seemed hung up on the victims chasing Rittenhouse and yelling that they were going to kill him.

We also missed this anniversary, but thanks to gun-grabbers Everytown, we're reminded of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. That's the video where he refuses to comply with police and then reaches for a knife. We can't find the clip now, but even weeks afterward, CNN's Jake Tapper was calling Blake "an unarmed black man."

It's been three years since Kenosha police shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, seven times in the back while his children watched.



Police violence is gun violence, and it's disproportionately killing and traumatizing too many Black men and boys. pic.twitter.com/D29hWg8yDe — Everytown (@Everytown) August 23, 2023

Hey, they got a Community Note:

Jacob Blake, wanted on a felony warrant, was actively attempting to kidnap his children. Mr. Blake was initially tased in an attempt to subdue him. After that failed, Mr. Blake attempted to stab officers. As a result, he was shot.

Everytown closed down replies.

You guys are despicable for trying to gaslight what went on. Glad you got fact checked. https://t.co/08kfgjuWpa — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 25, 2023

Care to comment on the circumstances that led to this event? No, no you don’t or you wouldn’t have restricted replies. Losers. https://t.co/SREXuevXbX — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) August 24, 2023

Not only was this guy attempting to

Retrieve his knife to stab cops after sexually assaulting a woman, Kamala Harris said she was proud of him



YES THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENEDhttps://t.co/JyfFrMqQ3c https://t.co/aoJKvavC1C pic.twitter.com/XNBeAyR1KQ — The 13/51+ Project (@the1351project) August 26, 2023

1. The police were justified in shooting this rapist and child abductor, who was resisting arrest and reaching into his vehicle for a weapon.



2. As a percentage of those who commit violent crime, police shootings and killings disproportionately affect whites, not blacks. https://t.co/KnQwmLHIa6 — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) August 24, 2023

Blake was wanted for sexual assault of the woman who’s house he had just barged into and stole her keys from. He was armed with a knife which he pointed at an officer who was inches away from him.



His false narratives led to the Kenosha riot which led to two deaths. https://t.co/HfiAoxHci4 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 24, 2023

They’re literally making a hero of a rapist and abuser. This tells me everything I need to know. https://t.co/nzWZQBqBgB — Tommy the Little Dolt (@TommyFaceOnFire) August 24, 2023

Blake wasn't killed, so we guess he was just traumatized. Being kidnapped is probably pretty traumatic for black boys, too. They could have seen their father arrested in front of them if he'd cooperated.

He was violating a restraining order and pulled out a knife. Strange example to cite. https://t.co/0Dd5g5NNgE — Rick (@rickytwalsh) August 24, 2023

Yes he was kidnapping these kids from a woman he had sexually assaulted. Yes he had a knife.



Your great grandkids will still learn about him next to Rosa parks and Emmitt till. https://t.co/uNERx5Sy6p — ʙʀᴏɴᴢᴇ ᴀɢᴇ ᴊᴀᴄᴏʙ ᴜʀᴏᴡꜱᴋʏ (@jacoburowsky) August 24, 2023

If he'd been killed the city would have a statue of him by now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



