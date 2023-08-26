Everytown stands up for Jacob Blake, earns a Community Note

Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 26, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's been a busy week with the Trump interview and the GOP debate, not to mention the president's trip to Maui. But we just did a post from Friday remembering the two "Black Lives Matter activists" who were shot and killed in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse. Actually, he claimed they were murdered, but the jury seemed hung up on the victims chasing Rittenhouse and yelling that they were going to kill him.

We also missed this anniversary, but thanks to gun-grabbers Everytown, we're reminded of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. That's the video where he refuses to comply with police and then reaches for a knife. We can't find the clip now, but even weeks afterward, CNN's Jake Tapper was calling Blake "an unarmed black man."

Hey, they got a Community Note: 

Jacob Blake, wanted on a felony warrant, was actively attempting to kidnap his children. Mr. Blake was initially tased in an attempt to subdue him. After that failed, Mr. Blake attempted to stab officers. As a result, he was shot.

Everytown closed down replies.

Blake wasn't killed, so we guess he was just traumatized. Being kidnapped is probably pretty traumatic for black boys, too. They could have seen their father arrested in front of them if he'd cooperated.

If he'd been killed the city would have a statue of him by now.

***

