Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 26, 2023
AP Photo/John Raoux

We remember last October when liberals couldn't stop making fun of the white boots Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore as he inspected the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. 

Now we have a new DeSantis fashion scandal. It looks like his campaign bus stopped for a quick baseball game.

That's from the MAGA crowd, not Biden supporters.

Sadly, Donald Trump Jr. jumped in. We like Junior, but making a transition joke about a guy who stopped the transition of minors in his state is pretty weak.

Yeah, we weren't sure if it was the heels or "sweater vest" that made DeSantis look like a woman.

It must be working for them but we still hate to see Team Trump attack Team DeSantis from the Left. At least it's not reporters asking if he'd transition one of his kids if they "turned out" trans.

***

