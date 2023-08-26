Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels

We remember last October when liberals couldn't stop making fun of the white boots Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore as he inspected the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/NMIn4RCv1Z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 4, 2022

Now we have a new DeSantis fashion scandal. It looks like his campaign bus stopped for a quick baseball game.

Why is Ron DeSantis playing baseball in a sweater vest and 4 inch heels? https://t.co/FnJVcbYwB4 pic.twitter.com/GQn6JD0mfE — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) August 25, 2023

That's from the MAGA crowd, not Biden supporters.

Sadly, Donald Trump Jr. jumped in. We like Junior, but making a transition joke about a guy who stopped the transition of minors in his state is pretty weak.

Why is Ron DeSantis playing baseball in a sweater vest and 4 inch heels? https://t.co/FnJVcbYwB4 pic.twitter.com/GQn6JD0mfE — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) August 25, 2023

Rhonda?



Keep it up, junior. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 26, 2023

He was literally the captain of the Yale baseball team and played in the Little League World Series before that. He’s actually an elite athlete and ALSO very smart. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 26, 2023

This isn’t working out the way you thought it would, huh? pic.twitter.com/oK8XtGUaqa — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 26, 2023

Oh, how clever. Someone came up with a new moniker. De-Sanctimonious must not be polling well anymore… — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) August 26, 2023

Can we turn this into a Ron DeSantis baseball card and get it signed? 😆 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 26, 2023

That post just converted zero people to your cause. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) August 26, 2023

I love seeing New Yorkers be condescending to someone wearing cowboy boots.



Make sure to tell Iowans that you believe cowboy boots are only for women, Little Donnie.



Say it really loud so the ranchers in Iowa can hear you. https://t.co/GYWpnEVrCj — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 26, 2023

Yeah, we weren't sure if it was the heels or "sweater vest" that made DeSantis look like a woman.

Imagine being from New York — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 26, 2023

It must be working for them but we still hate to see Team Trump attack Team DeSantis from the Left. At least it's not reporters asking if he'd transition one of his kids if they "turned out" trans.

***