Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

This is a bizarre article in America: The Jesuit Review. The two authors just keep bringing up evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Catholicism and faith and yet insinuate that he's not being clear with the voters about it. 

You have to scroll down a lot to get to the reason for the piece, so here it is: "Some commentators have argued that the media has failed to engage Mr. DeSantis’s religious beliefs as rigorously as they have President Joe Biden’s, who frequently cites his Catholic faith." Oh yeah? Name some.

Seriously, what is with this piece?

But as far as his own religious beliefs go, Mr. DeSantis has offered few clues thus far, instead relying on broad intonations about the importance of faith to him and his family.

But Mr. DeSantis and his wife, Casey, rarely discuss the particularities of their religious beliefs in public, and media reports about Mr. DeSantis vary in how they describe Mr. DeSantis’s faith.

It is unclear whether Mr. and Mrs. DeSantis are active in a particular faith community.

In 2010, the couple married in a ceremony at Walt Disney World in Orlando, though a local newspaper reported that a Catholic priest presided at the ceremony. The day of Mr. DeSantis’s inauguration, in 2019, the couple held a baptism ceremony in their home for their son, Mason, Florida Politics reported, using water from the Sea of Galilee. And during a ceremony ahead of Mr. DeSantis’s second inauguration ceremony, earlier this year, a group of faith leaders offered prayers for the governor and lieutenant governor, including Father Tim Holeda, rector at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee.

But there are few clues to DeSantis' religious beliefs.

"The mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis." This is like when reporters asked him what he'd do if his kids "turned out" gay or trans. DeSantis lives his faith; there's no conspiracy here.

***

Tags: CATHOLIC RON DESANTIS

