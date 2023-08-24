Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'

This is a bizarre article in America: The Jesuit Review. The two authors just keep bringing up evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Catholicism and faith and yet insinuate that he's not being clear with the voters about it.

You have to scroll down a lot to get to the reason for the piece, so here it is: "Some commentators have argued that the media has failed to engage Mr. DeSantis’s religious beliefs as rigorously as they have President Joe Biden’s, who frequently cites his Catholic faith." Oh yeah? Name some.

Ron DeSantis was raised Catholic, but he and and his wife, Casey, rarely discuss the particularities of their religious beliefs in public. https://t.co/oge0dnLULU — America Magazine (@americamag) August 24, 2023

Seriously, what is with this piece?

But as far as his own religious beliefs go, Mr. DeSantis has offered few clues thus far, instead relying on broad intonations about the importance of faith to him and his family. … But Mr. DeSantis and his wife, Casey, rarely discuss the particularities of their religious beliefs in public, and media reports about Mr. DeSantis vary in how they describe Mr. DeSantis’s faith. … It is unclear whether Mr. and Mrs. DeSantis are active in a particular faith community. In 2010, the couple married in a ceremony at Walt Disney World in Orlando, though a local newspaper reported that a Catholic priest presided at the ceremony. The day of Mr. DeSantis’s inauguration, in 2019, the couple held a baptism ceremony in their home for their son, Mason, Florida Politics reported, using water from the Sea of Galilee. And during a ceremony ahead of Mr. DeSantis’s second inauguration ceremony, earlier this year, a group of faith leaders offered prayers for the governor and lieutenant governor, including Father Tim Holeda, rector at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee.

But there are few clues to DeSantis' religious beliefs.

Joe Biden was raised Catholic, buy he rarely discusses the particularities of why he violates the Church's pro-life teachings. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 24, 2023

And yet Joe Biden brazenly continues to approach for Communion — Crusader Mindset (@crusadermindset) August 24, 2023

Days without Jesuit shenanigans: 0 — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) August 24, 2023

Unlike Joe and Nancy, who make great shows of their Catholic faith running to the Pope for cover as they promote mortal sins of the flesh and abortion.

You must be so proud of them! — Leticia Velasquez (@CauseofourJoy) August 24, 2023

Living the Faith as opposed to lip servicing the Faith is OK. — Jubilation (@JubilationWay) August 24, 2023

Hear me out: what about a President who openly says how “devout” he is as a Catholic, but supports human rights violations like the slaughter of the innocent? — Tridentine Brewing (@TridentineBrew) August 24, 2023

That's ok, isn't it? Do we need our presidential candidates to be discussing their religious beliefs? Contrast with our current president who loves to talk about it & carries around Rosary, yet also advocates for abortion. Such hypocrisy brings scandal to the Church. — Joyful Catholic lawyer in Minneapolis (@Taxpaye58811181) August 24, 2023

"The mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis." This is like when reporters asked him what he'd do if his kids "turned out" gay or trans. DeSantis lives his faith; there's no conspiracy here.

