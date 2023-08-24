Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers

Tell us again how the Department of Justice isn't being weaponized by the Biden administration without telling us. The DOJ is suing SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers in its hiring process. So the administration was fine with top universities discriminating against Asian Americans but also expects SpaceX to hire more illegal immigrants.

The Justice Department is suing SpaceX, alleging the company discriminated against refugees and asylum seekers in its hiring practices. https://t.co/uN9cT0eEb6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2023

The Democrats told us that all of these refugees were here to pick our crops, mow our lawns, and clean our hotel rooms.

Michael Sheetz reports:

The DOJ has been investigating SpaceX since June 2020, when the department’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen. “Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. Clarke added that the DOJ’s investigation found “SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials took actions that actively discouraged asylees and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company.”

A lot of people are retweeting this tweet from Elon Musk from a few years back:

US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are considered advanced weapons technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

Huh.

What kind of security clearance do refugees qualify for? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Beard Man (@BannedB4U) August 24, 2023

The irony is the justice department doesn’t hire refugees or asylum seekers either. — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) August 24, 2023

All those rocket scientists coming over the border? — KdogMcCoy (@KdogMcCoy) August 24, 2023

They were lured to the border with the promise of jobs … working at SpaceX.

So a company who does DOD work is being held accountable for not hiring illegals, via a DOJ lawsuit?



They’re coming after @elonmusk & @X now. Got it. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) August 24, 2023

Asylum seekers? Refugees? Give me a break. They illegally crossed the border. The DOJ has ZERO credibility. — kath (@Muskadoptme) August 24, 2023

The DOJ going to bat for illegal immigrants over American citizens once again. It checks out.

Companies are not supposed to hire illegal immigrants, and it is not against the law to hire only US citizens. There is no claim here. The suit should be rejected immediately. — David Kalinec (@DK_Aggie_95) August 24, 2023

Uhhhh it’s rocket science and pretty sensitive stuff. The type of thing you’d want a person to have a paper trail for due to harm and devastation that could be caused. — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) August 24, 2023

"Sorry, I dumped all my ID right before I crossed over into the United States."

The @TheJusticeDept needs to reevaluate their priorities. — Craig Wilde (@craig12472sm457) August 24, 2023

So he hired Americans instead? — Dr. Måjestyk Ⓜ️ (@wretchedcretin) August 24, 2023

Lawyers have ruined this country. Why should any company be forced by the DOJ to hire illegals when other government agencies penalize them for it? — Heartfelt (@BibliotechHeart) August 24, 2023

The DOJ has been investigating this since 2020? That's what they've been up to?

