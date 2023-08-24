MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the...
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 24, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Tell us again how the Department of Justice isn't being weaponized by the Biden administration without telling us. The DOJ is suing SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers in its hiring process. So the administration was fine with top universities discriminating against Asian Americans but also expects SpaceX to hire more illegal immigrants.

The Democrats told us that all of these refugees were here to pick our crops, mow our lawns, and clean our hotel rooms.

Michael Sheetz reports:

The DOJ has been investigating SpaceX since June 2020, when the department’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen.

“Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Clarke added that the DOJ’s investigation found “SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials took actions that actively discouraged asylees and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company.”

A lot of people are retweeting this tweet from Elon Musk from a few years back:

Huh.

They were lured to the border with the promise of jobs … working at SpaceX.

The DOJ going to bat for illegal immigrants over American citizens once again. It checks out.

"Sorry, I dumped all my ID right before I crossed over into the United States."

The DOJ has been investigating this since 2020? That's what they've been up to?

***

