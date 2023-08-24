Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent back

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is a pretty horrible story but no one will have to take responsibility for it. According to the AP, citizens of Lahaina in Maui trying to escape the wildfires were met with a barricade at Highway 30, the only paved way out of town. The AP shares stories of those who survived: one family swerved around the barricade to safety, while another drove their 4-wheel-drive car down a dirt road to safety.

At least the survivors can take solace knowing Joe Biden's Corvette was undamaged.

As we said above, we don't know of any heads rolling. The dude believing in water equity sure didn't come out looking good.

***

