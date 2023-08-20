The 'Official Team Trump' seal was probably a bad idea

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has introduced something new: the "Official Team Trump" seal. If you see that seal on a tweet or Facebook post, you know it's from Team Trump.

Former President Trump’s presidential campaign says it will give a gold seal which reads "Official Team Trump" to a group of candidates and committees that he endorses or supports. https://t.co/nc559dYnA5 — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2023

The Hill reports:

Former President Trump’s presidential campaign unveiled a new endorsement seal Friday aimed at stopping scammers who falsely claim an affiliation with Trump and his campaign while fundraising. Trump’s campaign announced Friday it would grant a “Seal of Approval” to a group of candidates and committees that the president endorses or supports. The gold seal, which reads “Official Team Trump,” is intended to distinguish between “authorized uses of his name and likeness and unauthorized uses,” the campaign said.

Team Trump Unveils New “Seal Of Approval” To Protect Loyal Donors From Scammers pic.twitter.com/LCvz7EfH6K — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 18, 2023





The big problem is that the seal is out in the wild and anyone can use it anywhere; for example:

BREAKING: Trump admits he can't win, is just raising money for his legal fees, drops out of race.



You know this tweet is true, because it carries the official Team Trump Seal of Approval. pic.twitter.com/rqaGUOXJsS — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) August 19, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, has been having fun with the seal:

Fauci can't be a scammer... he had the Trump Seal of Approval! https://t.co/87oOcz4RTI pic.twitter.com/4pjeDzvBBh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 19, 2023

Add your Team Trump team member “Seal of Approval” below. ⬇️



I’ll get it started.



FBI Director Christopher Wray https://t.co/PE0NOrEi4i pic.twitter.com/GalR0mJ918 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 19, 2023

Surgeon General Jerome Adams. pic.twitter.com/E8iTrvwM2x — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 19, 2023

David C. Weiss, US Attorney and architect of the now-defunct Hunter Biden Sweetheart Deal. pic.twitter.com/7Qv6t0B4ba — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 19, 2023

🎶 signed sealed delivered



he's yours 🎶 pic.twitter.com/LUhzEwuY05 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 19, 2023

To be honest, we haven't seen it used sincerely yet, but maybe it's a Truth Social thing. Here's a clean copy in case anyone wants to join Team Trump:

***