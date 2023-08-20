Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was...
'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to...
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl
Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of...
Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker
Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed...
George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine -...
Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for...
Chicago City Council member backs 'The Purge'-style idea to control shootings
Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea

The 'Official Team Trump' seal was probably a bad idea

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 19, 2023
Twitter

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has introduced something new: the "Official Team Trump" seal. If you see that seal on a tweet or Facebook post, you know it's from Team Trump.

The Hill reports:

Former President Trump’s presidential campaign unveiled a new endorsement seal Friday aimed at stopping scammers who falsely claim an affiliation with Trump and his campaign while fundraising.

Trump’s campaign announced Friday it would grant a “Seal of Approval” to a group of candidates and committees that the president endorses or supports. The gold seal, which reads “Official Team Trump,” is intended to distinguish between “authorized uses of his name and likeness and unauthorized uses,” the campaign said. 


The big problem is that the seal is out in the wild and anyone can use it anywhere; for example:

Recommended

Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
Brett T.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, has been having fun with the seal:

To be honest, we haven't seen it used sincerely yet, but maybe it's a Truth Social thing. Here's a clean copy in case anyone wants to join Team Trump:

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
Brett T.
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was GLORIOUS
justmindy
INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
justmindy
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl
Brett T.
AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment' Brett T.