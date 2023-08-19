Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you

According to Donald Trump, he doesn't need to debate because he's 60 points ahead in the polls. He's also put out a video telling the other Republican candidates it's time to drop out.

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter is like this editor in that he'll vote for the Republican who wins the primary. He doesn't have a lot of confidence that Trump can beat Joe Biden, though, which has angered Team Trump.

In a non-scientific Twitter poll, Schlichter asked his followers which they'd prefer:

Which of these would you rather do? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 19, 2023

Why isn't "Win With Trump" an option? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 19, 2023

I'm trying to determine whether or not people would accept a win that did not include Trump. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 19, 2023

I don’t make poor choices. These all fit that bill. — AnnieOldEnough It’s ALL Bull sheet (@AnnieOldenough) August 19, 2023

No hope in 2024 for Republicans. Too bad Kemp didn’t get in. — Chris Coble (@ChrisCoble) August 19, 2023

GOP can address election integrity or lose. — Malcom Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) August 19, 2023

E: Win with Trump — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) August 19, 2023

The 24% of defeatists responding to this poll are 76% of the GOP’s problem. — Ryan Darby (@ryantdarby) August 19, 2023

Winning is all that matters — Farsight (@farsight_eagle) August 19, 2023

I don't like the push (polling), so I prefer to win with Trump, and I am interested in ways to keep that from being prevented by a lying leftist narrative and all the people who get sucked into it. — Phil Nelson (@r2nets) August 19, 2023

Old Joe isn't even campaigning.



The fix is in. — Ultra Side Effects (@StinkBot2) August 19, 2023

Whole lot of people crying about win with Trump, after three straight election losses in the battleground states. It's not an option on this poll because it's not an option in real life. — Wolfman Ron (@aintgoinnowhere) August 19, 2023

There is no option. This country can not take 4 more years of the Democrats. Period — Patrice🇺🇸 🦅 (@truthwarrior324) August 19, 2023

It would seem impossible for any Republican nominee not to be able to beat Joe Biden at this point — in a fair election.

