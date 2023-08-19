Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you

NBC News reports that COVID-19 is making a comeback
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 19, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

According to Donald Trump, he doesn't need to debate because he's 60 points ahead in the polls. He's also put out a video telling the other Republican candidates it's time to drop out.

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter is like this editor in that he'll vote for the Republican who wins the primary. He doesn't have a lot of confidence that Trump can beat Joe Biden, though, which has angered Team Trump.

In a non-scientific Twitter poll, Schlichter asked his followers which they'd prefer:

It would seem impossible for any Republican nominee not to be able to beat Joe Biden at this point — in a fair election. 

***

Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment' Brett T.