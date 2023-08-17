Al Sharpton says Donald Trump is a racist because he used the word 'RIGGERS'

Trump calls off his Monday press conference on 'Stolen' election
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 17, 2023
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

OK, this is just crazy stupid. We've already been assured that Donald Trump is a white supremacist who thinks neo-Nazis are "very fine people." But in a Truth Social post regarding his indictments in Georgia, Trump used the word "riggers." And as Al Sharpton notes, that rhymes with the n-word. That can't possibly be a coincidence. Trump knew what he was doing.

MSNBC astounds this editor by employing the dumbest people he's ever seen.

This is a real video.

justmindy


Is that MIka in the background agreeing with him 100 percent?

This is what we're supposed to be watching to protect ourselves from "disinformation."

***

