Al Sharpton says Donald Trump is a racist because he used the word 'RIGGERS'

OK, this is just crazy stupid. We've already been assured that Donald Trump is a white supremacist who thinks neo-Nazis are "very fine people." But in a Truth Social post regarding his indictments in Georgia, Trump used the word "riggers." And as Al Sharpton notes, that rhymes with the n-word. That can't possibly be a coincidence. Trump knew what he was doing.

MSNBC astounds this editor by employing the dumbest people he's ever seen.

Al Sharpton claims Trump used rasict slur by using the word "RIGGERS".



FACT CHECK: Shaprton is an unrepentant anti-Semite, who fueled the Crown Heights Brooklyn riots 27 years ago that ended with the murder of an Orthodox Jew. pic.twitter.com/VlX70KEiw9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2023

This is a real video.

Rigger, please. — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) August 17, 2023

Wow, that's a reach. — d0u6 (@d0u6s) August 17, 2023

ADL And the southern poverty law center will now list the term RIGGERS as hate speech right next to the 👌sign — Razgriz (@DamianNB) August 17, 2023

Liberal Black individuals often dictate which words white people can use, as if they have ownership over language — Razgriz (@DamianNB) August 17, 2023

I feel bad for all the racist "riggers" who work with cranes all day — Tommythesquid (@TOMMYTHESQUID1) August 17, 2023

A rigger is a skilled tradesperson who works with mechanical devices, such as pulleys, cranes, and chain hoists. Riggers set up and repair rigging at places like manufacturing plants, shipyards, and construction sites. They are responsible for aligning and anchoring machinery, — Stephen (@officerpink) August 17, 2023

I knew that was coming. I was shocked that it took this long for one of the clowns to mention it. — C1C (@AllGloryToGod_7) August 17, 2023





Peak grifting in action. Ole Al never misses a beat when it comes to doing so. 🤡 — Tyler (@Actual_Payne) August 17, 2023

This dude has made a career being a racist grifter — Florida Guerrilla (@flguerrilla) August 17, 2023

Al Sharpton wants to be a victim so badly. — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) August 17, 2023

Is that MIka in the background agreeing with him 100 percent?

This is what we're supposed to be watching to protect ourselves from "disinformation."

