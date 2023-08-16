President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just two years

President Joe Biden was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday, working in a quick campaign stop in between vacations. As we told you, he lied about having witnessed a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania — he got there about a week after it happened to push his infrastructure bill.

He also told another whopper, calling himself the first president to have reduced the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in his first two years in office. And he did it all by spending money!

BIDEN: "I'm the first one to cut the federal debt by $1,700,000,000,000!" pic.twitter.com/Rm0Y9MuWjD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023

This is just plain old bullshit https://t.co/BVzZerZiq8 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 15, 2023

@CommunityNotes enter this chat like the colossus of Rhodes bestrode the Mediterranean — reg morton (@acer_ed) August 15, 2023

US Debt



2020 = $26.6 Trillion



2023 = $32.7 Trillion



There was an increase in US Debt of $6 Trillion. — onit (@onitboom) August 15, 2023

No comment — Bill Erosh (@BillErosh) August 15, 2023

He doesn't know the difference between debt and deficit. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) August 15, 2023

Did all of it go to Ukraine? — Jim Vargas (@jvargasnow) August 15, 2023

Malarkey, like Joe would say. — Virginia Realtor 🇺🇸 (@TrumpWins58) August 15, 2023

The expected future deficit was cut but doesn’t put a dent into what we currently owe. Not something that was his doing either. — ThaREALtor (@GregCVaughnFord) August 15, 2023

The last time the debt went down was in the 1950s. — Mansquatch Memesmith (@RayStone81) August 15, 2023

This is a massive lie.



The only time the federal debt is cut is when there's a budget surplus.



That hasn't happened since fiscal year 2001.



Lying Biden lying again. — 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟐 (@park_traffic) August 15, 2023

He’d lie when the truth would sound better. Got no respect for facetious malignant narcissists. — 💥《TimeFoolery》💥 (@TimeFoolery42) August 15, 2023

We guess this is part of his "Bidenomics" pitch to 2024 voters. You'll be feeling the effects of those policies any day now.

