President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just two years

President Joe Biden was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday, working in a quick campaign stop in between vacations. As we told you, he lied about having witnessed a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania — he got there about a week after it happened to push his infrastructure bill.
He also told another whopper, calling himself the first president to have reduced the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in his first two years in office. And he did it all by spending money!
BIDEN: "I'm the first one to cut the federal debt by $1,700,000,000,000!" pic.twitter.com/Rm0Y9MuWjD— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023
This is just plain old bullshit https://t.co/BVzZerZiq8— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 15, 2023
@CommunityNotes enter this chat like the colossus of Rhodes bestrode the Mediterranean— reg morton (@acer_ed) August 15, 2023
Even @cnn disproved this lie. https://t.co/bCdromEDUw— Gabby25 (@Gabby2Angels) August 15, 2023
US Debt— onit (@onitboom) August 15, 2023
2020 = $26.6 Trillion
2023 = $32.7 Trillion
There was an increase in US Debt of $6 Trillion.
Pants 👖 on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lUfNxHFNll— ScurvyDawg307 (@ScurvyDawg307) August 15, 2023
No comment— Bill Erosh (@BillErosh) August 15, 2023
He doesn't know the difference between debt and deficit.— Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) August 15, 2023
Did all of it go to Ukraine?— Jim Vargas (@jvargasnow) August 15, 2023
Malarkey, like Joe would say.— Virginia Realtor 🇺🇸 (@TrumpWins58) August 15, 2023
The expected future deficit was cut but doesn’t put a dent into what we currently owe. Not something that was his doing either.— ThaREALtor (@GregCVaughnFord) August 15, 2023
The last time the debt went down was in the 1950s.— Mansquatch Memesmith (@RayStone81) August 15, 2023
This is a massive lie.— 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟐 (@park_traffic) August 15, 2023
The only time the federal debt is cut is when there's a budget surplus.
That hasn't happened since fiscal year 2001.
Lying Biden lying again.
He’d lie when the truth would sound better. Got no respect for facetious malignant narcissists.— 💥《TimeFoolery》💥 (@TimeFoolery42) August 15, 2023
We guess this is part of his "Bidenomics" pitch to 2024 voters. You'll be feeling the effects of those policies any day now.
