Fox News: Hunter Biden text claims he paid his father's bills for years

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Is this a new text? Because we've already seen the text of Hunter Biden complaining to family members that at least he doesn't demand half their salary like "Pop." And we know that Hunter was paying $50,000 a month in rent to stay in President Joe Biden's Delaware home. That seems like a lot.

Anyway, Fox News is on the case:

We already know Hunter was pissed that he had to give half his salary to his father, "the big guy." But then again, we all know that Hunter made all that foreign cash by being the smartest person Biden knows, not because of his connections. Why would Joe feel entitled to any of it?

***

