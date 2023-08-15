President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania

While he was promoting his infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden has to go visit a few bridges that needed repairs. He asked us to imagine emergency vehicles getting to their destinations, like the time firefighters saved his wife Jill from a fire that nearly burned down his house in Delaware (it was a small kitchen fire).

As Twitchy reported back in January 2022, a bridge just a few miles away from where Biden was to tout the infrastructure bill in Pittsburgh collapsed just ahead of Biden’s visit. To hear him tell it today, though, Biden was there when the bridge collapsed and witnessed it himself.

Joe Biden claims that he watched a bridge in Pittsburgh collapse in January 2022.



"I watched that bridge collapse! I got there, and saw it collapse!" pic.twitter.com/9MhBDLTy65 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023

Malarkey.

In reality, it collapsed before Joe Biden arrived. pic.twitter.com/R9BBxYhlsU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2023

He watched it collapse, said, "no comment", and drove off with the secret service for some ice cream. — RRR 🇺🇲 (@RRR__RRR) August 15, 2023

Meaning he saw it on TV and imagined he was there, like most of his falsely claimed experiences. — G L ♂️ (@TruthOut4All) August 15, 2023

Have some respect for the man who got arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

Pathalogical liar — StockGlocks Rock (@stockglocksrock) August 15, 2023

Fact-check time! Daniel Dale? Glenn Kessler? PolitiFact? Snopes? Reuters? AP?

Is there anything Biden has not been there for and every event to come? — Dee Bee (@dlb3dlb3) August 15, 2023

He claims lots of things….



He has Alzheimer’s. — Josh Staydohar (@1patriotwaiting) August 15, 2023

This is completely false. He never saw the bridge collapse. Joe Biden lies to the American people every time he has a microphone in his hand and the Democrats want him for another 4 years. Insanity. — kjinx (@kjinx9) August 15, 2023

The lies are not funny anymore. The deception coming from Biden is frightening, that someone with such a lack of mental capacity is the leader of America. — Curtis Horn (@trapper1980) August 15, 2023

What an incompetent feckless idiot. 🤡 — Gunter McGuire (@mcguire_gunter) August 15, 2023

This editor isn't a psychologist, but isn't Biden a pathological liar? He'll lie about anything at any time if he thinks it helps his cause.

