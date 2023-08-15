Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on August 15, 2023
While he was promoting his infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden has to go visit a few bridges that needed repairs. He asked us to imagine emergency vehicles getting to their destinations, like the time firefighters saved his wife Jill from a fire that nearly burned down his house in Delaware (it was a small kitchen fire).

As Twitchy reported back in January 2022, a bridge just a few miles away from where Biden was to tout the infrastructure bill in Pittsburgh collapsed just ahead of Biden’s visit. To hear him tell it today, though, Biden was there when the bridge collapsed and witnessed it himself.

Malarkey.

Have some respect for the man who got arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

Fact-check time! Daniel Dale? Glenn Kessler? PolitiFact? Snopes? Reuters? AP?

This editor isn't a psychologist, but isn't Biden a pathological liar? He'll lie about anything at any time if he thinks it helps his cause.

***

