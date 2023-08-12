LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity...
Vice President Kamala Harris reveals her proudest accomplishments
WHOA: Is it actually happening? Articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe...
Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair
Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good...
Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'
White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens
Gallup: Nearly 70 percent polled don't think biological males should compete on girls'...
WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'
Ian GASLIGHT Millhiser: Biden's bullies are pretending there's a Hunter corruption scandal
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT...
Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music...
Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!

Moody's: American households spent $700 more in July than two years ago

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As he's made pretty obvious, President Joe Biden has pivoted to "Bidenomics" as his greatest achievement. We've been assured that people have more "breathing room" now that Biden's economic policies are finally kicking in. We showed a chart earlier from the White House showing a dip in inflation … while conveniently ignoring the massive spike after Biden took office. We're all better off — we just don't realize it yet, because of gas prices and grocery prices and utility prices — plus the fact that Biden's just too modest to take credit for his awesome achievement.

Moody's Analytics has some news on the Bidenomics front: the average American household is paying hundreds more a month than it did two years ago.

We haven't heard about "Putin's price hike" in a while.

Recommended

LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes
FuzzyChimp

It's incredible to believe that this moron could be elected again in 2024. Just this week we heard Biden mention the Inflation Reduction Act … it was providing tens of millions to make parks more resilient to climate change.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes
FuzzyChimp
Councilman fears DC ward's last grocery store may close due to shoplifting
Brett T.
WHOA: Is it actually happening? Articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe Biden
FuzzyChimp
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT scream 'fair trial'
Doug P.
Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family
Brett T.
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity memes FuzzyChimp