Moody's: American households spent $700 more in July than two years ago

As he's made pretty obvious, President Joe Biden has pivoted to "Bidenomics" as his greatest achievement. We've been assured that people have more "breathing room" now that Biden's economic policies are finally kicking in. We showed a chart earlier from the White House showing a dip in inflation … while conveniently ignoring the massive spike after Biden took office. We're all better off — we just don't realize it yet, because of gas prices and grocery prices and utility prices — plus the fact that Biden's just too modest to take credit for his awesome achievement.

Moody's Analytics has some news on the Bidenomics front: the average American household is paying hundreds more a month than it did two years ago.

The typical American household spent $709 more in July than they did two years ago to buy the same goods and services, according to Moody’s Analytics. https://t.co/ij5PVGa2rK — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2023

So we call that inflation. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 11, 2023

“This economy is quite good. Maybe it will kick in. And sometimes it takes a while for people to feel it.” https://t.co/MKoNagy5sz



Dear James Carville: Hey, stupid, it still is the economy. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) August 11, 2023

We haven't heard about "Putin's price hike" in a while.

Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act working as intended. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) August 12, 2023

Now I finally understand what this whole Bidenomics thing is about. New term for inflation? — leannbagley (@leannbagley) August 11, 2023

Biden just hasn't gotten his message out. See? https://t.co/FrbW39M6qs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2023

If you’re told something 3 times, you start believing it.

That’s his entire presidency: Say it over and over and they’ll believe it’s true. — Hang On America! (@SomewhatHopeful) August 12, 2023

What happened to this Joe Biden?https://t.co/mUK2C75t0T — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) August 12, 2023

My four year old daughter said she's ok with this so long as she has her abortion rights. I'm so proud of her. Shaking right now. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 12, 2023

It's incredible to believe that this moron could be elected again in 2024. Just this week we heard Biden mention the Inflation Reduction Act … it was providing tens of millions to make parks more resilient to climate change.

***