RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter

We hear about President Joe Biden's childhood stutter, but for all the decades he was in the Senate and then serving as vice president we never actually heard it. It's remarkable to watch clips of, say, Biden's debate with Sarah Palin and believe this is the same guy we're talking about. Even during the Obama administration, he had his stutter under control. But something happened to Biden in those four years he was locked away and his childhood stutter resurfaced.

The people behind RNC Research are horribly cruel and thought they'd ridicule Biden for his childhood stutter in Utah Thursday.

Today in Biden vs. Teleprompter: pic.twitter.com/mLN729FKMw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

Not to mention, Mika Brzezinski is going to have words with Biden's handlers Friday morning on "Morning Joe" for not doing a better job letting him know where he's supposed to go when he's done speaking. He does tend to wander around aimlessly after speeches.

So the DNC's really not going to let us see Biden debate the other candidates.

It looks like thinking is painful to him.



Is this ok to say or will the FBI show up later? pic.twitter.com/EM8OoPYZZ9 — Danny Shannon (@texsurfin) August 10, 2023

Has he got a headache? Why the constant squint? — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) August 10, 2023

You know. You know the thing! — Giaa (@Gnomish21) August 10, 2023

I'm sick of people saying that supposedly Joe Biden has a stutter. Bullshit. Just like when they say Joe Biden's children or grandchildren should be off limits. Then go back on their Twitter history and see all the stuff they said when Trump was president. — Vincent Dukane (@JimFree21665747) August 10, 2023

This is painful, someone get this man a werthers original and tell him to hit the dusty trail. — M F (@pi6eonking) August 10, 2023

He might think diversity is our strength, but he sure has a hard time pronouncing diverse names. — dave (@GallmanDave) August 10, 2023

CRINGE 🙄🥴 — Tammy Ross (@TammyRo39231240) August 10, 2023

Teleprompter wins again and remains undefeated. — Johnny U (@Johnnypatriot64) August 10, 2023

Was it really that bad? No. But the fact that he does it all the time is a bit worrisome. But as The Daily Beast told us, "Joe Biden is old … get over it."

***