RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

We hear about President Joe Biden's childhood stutter, but for all the decades he was in the Senate and then serving as vice president we never actually heard it. It's remarkable to watch clips of, say, Biden's debate with Sarah Palin and believe this is the same guy we're talking about. Even during the Obama administration, he had his stutter under control. But something happened to Biden in those four years he was locked away and his childhood stutter resurfaced. 

The people behind RNC Research are horribly cruel and thought they'd ridicule Biden for his childhood stutter in Utah Thursday.

Not to mention, Mika Brzezinski is going to have words with Biden's handlers Friday morning on "Morning Joe" for not doing a better job letting him know where he's supposed to go when he's done speaking. He does tend to wander around aimlessly after speeches.

So the DNC's really not going to let us see Biden debate the other candidates.

Was it really that bad? No. But the fact that he does it all the time is a bit worrisome. But as The Daily Beast told us, "Joe Biden is old … get over it."

