LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 08, 2023
Matthew Brown

COVID is done with … President Biden doesn't even televise his weekly booster shot anymore. We read recently that the federal government is trying to get remote workers back into the office. But do you know how expensive it is to commute in D.C.? Plus, think of all the carbon emissions if they have to drive to work.

The Los Angeles Times has discovered a unique wrinkle: A new survey shows that fewer black want to return to the office than whites, a majority of whom would rather work from home. Why? Because working from home gave black white-collar workers "a reprieve from racism."

What even is that picture? Is it the same guy, but on the right he's working from home and has let his hair grow? We've already reported that Biden supports the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture. Did that ever pass?

That's what it sounds like, sadly. The office is racist so it's best to say in your apartment and not interact with other races in a professional environment. This reminds us of when those Oberlin student activists demanded black "safe spaces" across the campus where they wouldn't be confronted with whiteness.

***

