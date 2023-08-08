LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'

COVID is done with … President Biden doesn't even televise his weekly booster shot anymore. We read recently that the federal government is trying to get remote workers back into the office. But do you know how expensive it is to commute in D.C.? Plus, think of all the carbon emissions if they have to drive to work.

The Los Angeles Times has discovered a unique wrinkle: A new survey shows that fewer black want to return to the office than whites, a majority of whom would rather work from home. Why? Because working from home gave black white-collar workers "a reprieve from racism."

LMAO how is this not satire? pic.twitter.com/bkglSnJtVA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 8, 2023

What even is that picture? Is it the same guy, but on the right he's working from home and has let his hair grow? We've already reported that Biden supports the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture. Did that ever pass?

Because it is written by people that dont want to go back to the office and that is the only argument they know — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 8, 2023

The racial division fires must have been getting low. Time to stoke them! — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) August 8, 2023

Racism is the only thing they can latch onto to excuse abnormal behavior on a daily basis… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) August 8, 2023

Working is racist now👍. — InsaneTraiN👍 (@Scott_Herfurth) August 8, 2023

I swear you can turn anything into racism these days. Going to get gas, grocery store, post office... etc — TradingOC (@TradingOC) August 8, 2023

Writing for @TheBabylonBee has to be the easiest job in the world when you can just copy MSM headlines. — Flamer (@lebanonflamer) August 8, 2023

Some major black fragility going on — Catfish_Willy85 🇺🇸🐍🐊🐟 (@12Gauge_Devil) August 8, 2023

People have been ‘conditioned’, even subconsciously, to look for racism, and even sexual harassment, in almost everything in life. That also holds true in the workplace. The most inane things are held up as racist these days and examples are everywhere. Will it ever change? — Jonas Cord 🇺🇸 (@JonasCord1961) August 8, 2023

Another example of black people wanting to segregate themselves from mainstream society. — Opmike (@Opmike1) August 8, 2023

That's what it sounds like, sadly. The office is racist so it's best to say in your apartment and not interact with other races in a professional environment. This reminds us of when those Oberlin student activists demanded black "safe spaces" across the campus where they wouldn't be confronted with whiteness.

***