Report: Hunter Biden business partner was a frequent visitor to the Obama White House

We've already had two of Hunter Biden's former business partners, Tony Bobulinski and Devon Archer, testify that "the big guy" was very much involved with his son's overseas business deals. Joe Biden was "the brand" they were selling all those times they put him on speakerphone during business meetings.

Fox News is reporting on another of Hunter's business associates who was a frequent visitor to the Obama White House and Biden's vice presidential residence.

NEW: Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Eric Schwerin visited the Obama WH, VP residence at least 36 times during the Obama administration



Reporting from @JessicaChasmar and me https://t.co/fbKcEZz1mg — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 7, 2023

Cameron Cawthorne and Jessica Chasmar report for Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s former friend and longtime business partner visited the Obama White House and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s residence dozens of times between 2009 and 2016, likely to make him the next target of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Fox News Digital previously reported that Eric Schwerin had visited the White House and vice presidential residence at Observatory Circle at least 27 times during Joe Biden's vice presidency. However, a more extensive review found that Schwerin actually made at least 36 visits during that same time frame. Schwerin was the founding partner and managing director of Hunter Biden's now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca Partners when he was appointed by then-President Obama to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an independent U.S. government agency, in early 2015. Obama reappointed him to the commission in January 2017. "Eric asked for one of these the day after the election in 2008," Hunter Biden revealed about Schwerin’s initial appointment in an email on March 13, 2015.

It would be preposterous for Hunter not to bring his friends around to meet his father, the vice president.

