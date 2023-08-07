Bulwark: 'The Biden family has made its choices out of love'

As New York Times columnist Nick Kristoff explained, the whole Hunter Biden affair, when broken down, is really a story about a father's love for his troubled child. Hunter is an addict, which eats away at his father's soul every day, but still, Joe accepts him and loves him unconditionally. It's actually quite beautiful.

She's a bit late to the party, but Jill Lawrence has written for The Bulwark that the Bidens are handling the Hunter Biden "scandal" all wrong, letting it turn into another Benghazi or "but her emails" mistake. CNN and MSNBC are both ignoring a meeting of the Gold Star families who lost their loved ones in the Afghanistan withdrawal — God knows the mainstream media did all it could to avoid covering the fallen in Benghazi; after all, what difference, at this point, does it make?

It's tempting to ignore/dismiss the Hunter Biden problem, and I was trying, but I've changed my mind. It's time for Dems, allies and the president to get nervous, tough and practical. We can't afford a Benghazi/emails debacle in 2024. Me at @BulwarkOnline https://t.co/al4KjZ8IGT — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) August 7, 2023

After first making it clear that the president has done nothing wrong and that the GOP has stooped so low as to try to shame him over not acknowledging his seventh grandchild (we guess she prefers he pretend she doesn't exist), Lawrence writes:

But the Hunter problem is not like Joe Biden’s “age problem.” The president is 80, and that is that. With Hunter, there are ways to mitigate and counter the political damage he could cause. One is to keep him offstage as much as possible. As veteran Democratic strategist Doug Sosnik says in his latest campaign memo, the White House staff must have “the authority to manage” the president’s son. Otherwise, “Hunter could become a serious campaign liability. It is inexplicable how Hunter has been allowed to parade around White House State dinners and fly so conspicuously on Air Force One.” Democrats could also come up with a better, less lawyerly communications strategy on Hunter matters. For instance, last week House Oversight Committee members learned that twenty times in ten years, Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone while he was with business associates or mentioned to them that his father was on the phone. The speakerphone conversations were about “general niceties,” Hunter Biden’s former partner, Devon Archer, told them: Geography, the weather. No specific business deal or dealings or “financial stuff.” The point was to reinforce “the brand,” Archer said, defining that as the Biden name and Hunter’s own Washington career and contacts.

Or you could just let him live in the White House, where they're suddenly finding mysteriously moving bags of cocaine with no DNA or fingerprints.

"The Biden family has made its choices out of love. But strictly from a political standpoint, the pattern is dangerous..." @JillDLawrence lays out the worrying facts. https://t.co/GhAQgvTOju — Margaret McMullan (@MargaretMcMulla) August 7, 2023

Barf. No one's buying the "love" angle. Biden's not the loving grandfather figure they've made him out to be.

This is incredible. It’s nothing but how to spin Joe Biden’s clear involvement, knowingly or not, in Hunter’s influence peddling. And the Bulwark wants us to believe they are “principled.” Stop it. https://t.co/rh6h9v0eHX — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 7, 2023

It’s time to get aggressive on circling the wagons to cover for Joe Biden, she says. Ignoring/dismissing won’t do any longer. Full-throated, constant and coordinated propaganda is required to cover up what everyone can already see is deep-seated Biden family corruption. Let’s go! — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 7, 2023

The drumbeat in the replies is just what this editor predicted: Throw Hunter under the bus for everything. Let the justice system deal with him. Send him to jail even. Just don't let him taint the saint-like Joe Biden, against whom there's "zero evidence" of corruption.

