Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to vote

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 05, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As we've said, we're not quite sure why the Biden administration has put Vice President Kamala Harris back in the public eye. Her approval rating is even worse than Joe Biden's, and she's best remembered for totally fumbling her post as the border czar. Recently, she decided to pick a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's black history curriculum, suggesting that DeSantis wants it taught that slavery was good for slaves. She was lying, obviously.

They must have a dart board or something in the White House digital communications office, because now "Harris" is going off on "extremists" trying to make it harder to vote. Voter suppression was the reason election denier Stacey Abrams lost her race despite there being record turnout at the polls.

We did a lot of posts about Georgia's horrible new law that would make it illegal to give water to poor, thirsty people waiting for hours in line to vote. First, bring your own water. Second, the polling place can make water available. You just can't have members of, say, Team Biden going up and down the line handing out free pizza and water bottles with "VOTE BIDEN" printed on the label. It's just so stupid, but it's back for another year.

Citations needed.

Brett T.

How about everyone votes on the same day and shows up in person with a photo ID? They could call it Election Day.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS VOTER SUPPRESSION

