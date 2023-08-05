Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to vote

As we've said, we're not quite sure why the Biden administration has put Vice President Kamala Harris back in the public eye. Her approval rating is even worse than Joe Biden's, and she's best remembered for totally fumbling her post as the border czar. Recently, she decided to pick a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's black history curriculum, suggesting that DeSantis wants it taught that slavery was good for slaves. She was lying, obviously.

They must have a dart board or something in the White House digital communications office, because now "Harris" is going off on "extremists" trying to make it harder to vote. Voter suppression was the reason election denier Stacey Abrams lost her race despite there being record turnout at the polls.

We did a lot of posts about Georgia's horrible new law that would make it illegal to give water to poor, thirsty people waiting for hours in line to vote. First, bring your own water. Second, the polling place can make water available. You just can't have members of, say, Team Biden going up and down the line handing out free pizza and water bottles with "VOTE BIDEN" printed on the label. It's just so stupid, but it's back for another year.

Extremists are attacking the freedom to vote.



They pass laws to ban drop boxes, limit early voting, and make it illegal to offer food and water to people who have to stand in line for hours to cast their ballot.



We are fighting back to protect our very democracy. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 5, 2023

Citations needed.

… by not having a primary — J.R. Jewing (@jewmeini) August 5, 2023

Making cheating in elections as difficult as possible is the only way a republic survives. Cheating in our system is a feature, not a bug. Our system has evolved to hide fraud, not expose it. — Patrick Kerby (@Patrickkerby58) August 5, 2023

All lies with the goal of fostering hate just to pursue power. Despicable. — Scott (@AmericaUchoose) August 5, 2023

Keep the fix in whatever it takes. — Ratbastard (@Chinese_Spy_001) August 5, 2023

Democrats like Kamala Harris are trying to cheat at elections.



Drop boxes, early voting, and bribing voters in line are just some of the ways Dems are making voting less secure.



If Kamala wanted to secure elections she would support voter ID and hand counted paper ballots. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2023

A system that is impossible to audit and is run by bureaucrats who lose power if it becomes transparent is 100% reliable. — Steve Delaney (@stevedelaney) August 5, 2023

So, you want more ballot box stuffers? — Charley (@CharieGolson) August 5, 2023

Drop boxes and no ID required for voting. What could possibly go wrong? — The Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) August 5, 2023

Source? Oh you don’t have one. Big surprise there! — Cetra4tehwin (@UchihaBrandon) August 5, 2023

How about everyone votes on the same day and shows up in person with a photo ID? They could call it Election Day.

