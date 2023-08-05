Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post

BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 05, 2023
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Donald Trump walks a fine line … he takes unnecessary legal risks in exchange for firing up his die-hard supporters even more. Prosecutors weren't playing around after Trump took to Truth Social to post, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you." Again, supporters loved it, but it did lead to a request for a protective order.

We all know that's not happening.

Mr. Turley,

It was arguably intentional. Not a "mistake".

Consider what may come from a protective order limiting Trump's access to evidence or limiting his political speech in the middle of a campaign Jonathan.

How fast can Trump get a Supreme Court Review of his D.C. Indictment? Trump’s attorneys have a procedural tool to get to SCOTUS quickly (3 to 6 months) by appealing any interim order the Court may make in D.C. restricting his access to evidence or his free speech and political speech rights.

There is an expedited path to SCOTUS with an interlocutory appeal of the proposed order under 28 U.S. Code § 2101(e). He would not have to wait for a final judgment at trial.

Quoting:

“(e) An application to the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari to review a case before judgment has been rendered in the court of appeals may be made at any time before judgment.

See also Supreme Court Rule 11

Quoting:

“A petition for a writ of certiorari to review a case pending in a United States court of appeals before judgment is entered in that court will be granted only upon a showing that the case is of such imperative public importance as to justify deviation from normal appellate practice and to require immediate determination in this Court."  See 28 U. S. C. § 2101(e).”

Hmm.

As some have mentioned, it's not like he's going to get a fair trial anyway.

***

