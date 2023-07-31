Black fraternity relocating its convention because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist policies

We'd heard that an LGBTQ group was going to have its gathering in Florida despite the "travel advisory" put out warning gays that they were not safe in the state. A lot of people who were allegedly boycotting Florida ended up vacationing there — we're looking at you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Now NBC BLK is reporting that the oldest historically black fraternity in America is relocating its convention from Florida because of DeSantis' racist policies. (By the way, we find it hilarious that NBC News has categories like NBC BLK and NBC OUT.)

The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention from Florida because of what it described as Gov. DeSantis’ administration’s “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies towards Black Americans. https://t.co/rtnBKfBAT9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 31, 2023

The Associated Press reports:

The decision comes after the NAACP and other civil rights organizations this spring issued a travel advisory for Florida, warning that recently passed laws and policies are openly hostile to African Americans, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Willis Lonzer, the fraternity’s general president, said in statement on Wednesday that the decision was motivated in part by Florida’s new education standards that require teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Oh, please. DeSantis didn't write the curriculum … a descendant of slaves did. And the AP African American history course that everyone was championing said the same thing. Some slaves learned trades that they could use after emancipation — where's the controversy?

So? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 31, 2023

Pretty sure there is bigger news going on today.



Gee, what was that story that should be everywhere today in media but is instead being ignored to cover it up?



Hmm...damn, just can't put my little hunting finger on it. — Department of Scottology (@Scottobix) July 31, 2023

I’m sure Sheldon Whitehouse has space at his club to host them. — Ray (@wlddogmp787) July 31, 2023

So they didn't read the curriculum. That's why they call them scholars! — Just American (@JustAmerican_) July 31, 2023

Assuming Atlanta is out for the same reason MLB moved the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver. — Jack Burton (@likeJakeBurton) July 31, 2023

New York or Chicago would love to have them... see ya — SNAFUradio (@SNAFUradio2) July 31, 2023

We think the hotels in New York are already full of illegal immigrants. The convention centers too, probably.

Florida is thrilled as they now won’t have to police this s*** show. — RW (@randydu55280024) July 31, 2023

So the administration's "harmful, racist and insensitive" policies are that line about some slaves learning trades? That's all the story cites.

