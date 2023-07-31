Black fraternity relocating its convention because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist policies

Hero: Joe Biden admits out loud that he has seven grandkids
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

We'd heard that an LGBTQ group was going to have its gathering in Florida despite the "travel advisory" put out warning gays that they were not safe in the state. A lot of people who were allegedly boycotting Florida ended up vacationing there — we're looking at you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Now NBC BLK is reporting that the oldest historically black fraternity in America is relocating its convention from Florida because of DeSantis' racist policies. (By the way, we find it hilarious that NBC News has categories like NBC BLK and NBC OUT.)

The Associated Press reports:

The decision comes after the NAACP and other civil rights organizations this spring issued a travel advisory for Florida, warning that recently passed laws and policies are openly hostile to African Americans, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Willis Lonzer, the fraternity’s general president, said in statement on Wednesday that the decision was motivated in part by Florida’s new education standards that require teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Oh, please. DeSantis didn't write the curriculum … a descendant of slaves did. And the AP African American history course that everyone was championing said the same thing. Some slaves learned trades that they could use after emancipation — where's the controversy?

We think the hotels in New York are already full of illegal immigrants. The convention centers too, probably.

So the administration's "harmful, racist and insensitive" policies are that line about some slaves learning trades? That's all the story cites.

***

