CNN explains why Joe and Jill Biden waited four years to acknowledge their granddaughter

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 29, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In a Friday night news dump, via a statement to People Magazine, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden finally acknowledged their seventh grandchild, whom they've never mentioned for the past four years. Obviously, the polling on the issue of Biden being a deadbeat grandfather must have been terrible. So, what … are we supposed to cheer for them now for acknowledging the existence of Hunter's daughter? Why did it take so long?

We've heard that the Bidens were waiting for the right time. Biden also said it was about giving the girl privacy. We know both of those excuses are bogus, so here's another one from CNN:

Oh, so they were waiting for the battle over child support to be settled. Kind of like how Hunter waited for the DNA test to prove he was the father before paying any child support. The dude did everything he could to escape responsibility.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine says this excuse is bogus, too.

That’s actually not true. Court proceedings were only reopened last September by Hunter seeking to reduce child support payments. Everything was settled in March 2020, after Lunden Roberts established paternity via DNA. Ample opportunity in those 2.5 years for Joe to have acknowledged his grandchild.

She's got a point. The recent settlement was a battle to reduce Hunter's child support payments — with the stipulation that the child never use the Biden name.

"MAGA Republican" Maureen Dowd wrote a New York Times column shaming the man for lying about how many grandchildren he has. That's when the dam broke. 

If the courts were the issue, they could have acknowledged her when the DNA tests proved she was Hunter's. No one buys this B.S. about a child support battle.

