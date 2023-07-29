CNN explains why Joe and Jill Biden waited four years to acknowledge their granddaughter

In a Friday night news dump, via a statement to People Magazine, President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden finally acknowledged their seventh grandchild, whom they've never mentioned for the past four years. Obviously, the polling on the issue of Biden being a deadbeat grandfather must have been terrible. So, what … are we supposed to cheer for them now for acknowledging the existence of Hunter's daughter? Why did it take so long?

We've heard that the Bidens were waiting for the right time. Biden also said it was about giving the girl privacy. We know both of those excuses are bogus, so here's another one from CNN:

CNN: Biden is finally acknowledging his seventh grandchild — more than four years after she was born — because Hunter has now "largely resolved a protracted and bitter court proceeding over child support." pic.twitter.com/4CdCuQAjE7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Oh, so they were waiting for the battle over child support to be settled. Kind of like how Hunter waited for the DNA test to prove he was the father before paying any child support. The dude did everything he could to escape responsibility.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine says this excuse is bogus, too.

That’s actually not true. Court proceedings were only reopened last September by Hunter seeking to reduce child support payments. Everything was settled in March 2020, after Lunden Roberts established paternity via DNA. Ample opportunity in those 2.5 years for Joe to have… https://t.co/DcQkXRwGqT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 29, 2023

She's got a point. The recent settlement was a battle to reduce Hunter's child support payments — with the stipulation that the child never use the Biden name.

Would really like to see if polling affected the “change of heart.” — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) July 29, 2023

Or was it the public outcry that followed after the news was leaked. — Michael Eichert (@michaeleichert) July 29, 2023

Everything they say is untrue — KJC (@Karen53692157) July 29, 2023

@CNN is a spin machine for the administration. They likely got the memo telling them what to say. Sickening. — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) July 29, 2023

How does CNN constantly lie and get away with it. — jo rouston (@jo_rouston) July 29, 2023

It’s indecent to define family ties from politics and personal gains. Bidens, both Joe and Hunter, are indecent, despicable people. — Sgn75 (@Sgn75) July 29, 2023

Here’s what is true.



The WH internal polling told them Joe was taking a major favorability hit because of it.



For a guy who claims to be all about family, he lets polling dictate just how pro-family he is. — Jackson Mehoffer (@MehofferSat) July 29, 2023

Not to mention hunter made a fuss when the child was to have his Last name. He didn't want any connection, & if his parents wanted a relationship with this little girl, they would have in all these years. They only are acknowledging it now because: election & MSM is covering it — Roxy McFly (@Roxy8675809) July 29, 2023

"MAGA Republican" Maureen Dowd wrote a New York Times column shaming the man for lying about how many grandchildren he has. That's when the dam broke.

If the courts were the issue, they could have acknowledged her when the DNA tests proved she was Hunter's. No one buys this B.S. about a child support battle.

